Cloudera Kicks off EVOLVE25 Global Events Series to Showcase the Future of AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI will be hosting its annual series of data and AI conferences across the globe. Spanning four continents, Cloudera’s EVOLVE 25 conference will gather industry visionaries, customers, and partners to explore how a unified hybrid data platform can power AI-driven innovation and transform customer experiences across industries.

Cloudera is helping enterprises make the most of AI by combining the power of trusted data and AI analytics to drive business value. Through keynote presentations, industry sessions, interactive hands-on-labs and ‘meet the experts’ meetings, attendees will explore how to leverage AI for innovative transformation. Sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) , the events will also include breakout sessions focused on:

Enterprise AI — how organizations are scaling AI to transform operations, improve decision-making, drive innovation, and explore the latest tools for productivity, collaboration, security, and governance.

— how organizations are scaling AI to transform operations, improve decision-making, drive innovation, and explore the latest tools for productivity, collaboration, security, and governance. Hybrid cloud —strategies for optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support AI workloads while maintaining security, compliance, and cost efficiency.

—strategies for optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support AI workloads while maintaining security, compliance, and cost efficiency. Modern data architecture— how next-generation data architectures can support the unique requirements of AI applications and use cases.



There will also be an expo zone showcasing some of the industry’s most ground-breaking solutions for scalable and secure data management - enabling business-critical AI applications and real-time analytics at scale. Additionally, Mike Walsh , CEO of Tomorrow— designing companies for the 21st century—will be delivering a presentation on the intersection between disruptive technology and business leadership, translating deep tech into pragmatic recommendations for leaders.

Cloudera’s Data Impact Awards will also be announced at EVOLVE25. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding data-driven projects that have made a significant business impact within their organizations, across industries, and globally.

Learn more about EVOLVE25 events here . The schedule is as follows:

Singapore, August 7

São Paulo, September 3

New York, September 25

London, October 9

Washington, D.C, October 22

Dubai, November 20

“As AI and data analytics become an undeniable necessity across enterprises, it’s important to showcase the successful use-cases and offer hands-on training to understand the full benefits of the technology,” said Charles Sansbury , CEO of Cloudera. “EVOLVE25, one of the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, provides a unique opportunity for customers, partners, and innovative leaders to collaborate and network, looking ahead to what’s next in data management, analytics, and AI.”

Register for EVOLVE25 and inquire about sponsorship opportunities here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what was once impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com