UCLA and VitalSource Win 1EdTech Learning Impact Award for Transforming Course Materials Access

RALEIGH, NC and LOS ANGELES, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Store and VitalSource have been recognized with a 2025 1EdTech Learning Impact Award for their innovative partnership on Bruin One Access, a comprehensive and flexible course materials program. The award in the Teaching & Learning Innovation category for Expanding Course Materials Access was announced during the 1EdTech Learning Impact Conference, which honors high-impact solutions that improve access, affordability, and outcomes in education.

Launched in Fall 2024, Bruin One Access was designed to solve persistent challenges in delivering timely, affordable course materials to UCLA’s large student body. The program integrates day-one access and traditional retail models into a unified platform. Students start by receiving all of their required materials through the LMS by the first day of class. If they opt out of the comprehensive program, they can still receive discounted pricing on individual titles, or opt out entirely and purchase through traditional retail.

In its first term launch, 74% of students participated, saving over $3.6 million collectively, according to the UCLA Store. Materials were accessible before classes began, supporting early engagement and academic success, while the program’s built-in flexibility ensured students could align their choices with both learning preferences and financial needs.

"VitalSource helped us reimagine course materials delivery at scale in a way that honored student choice, ensured affordability, and guaranteed day-one access, while also solving institutional challenges," said Scott Chapman, Book Division Manager at UCLA Store (ASUCLA). "Bruin One Access is more than a program; it’s a strategic shift that reflects our commitment to affordability and academic excellence."

"We are thrilled to receive this award with UCLA," said Jared Pearlman, Chief Strategy Officer at VitalSource. "This recognition is the result of both teams’ commitment to student-centric design, and highlights how improving the student experience and streamlining campus operations can go hand in hand.”

This recognition marks another milestone in VitalSource’s long history of education innovation. The company has previously earned Learning Impact Awards for its partnerships with Navarro College, Iowa State University, and University of California, Davis, and has been honored multiple times with 1EdTech’s Power Learner Potential Award. As Bruin One Access expands to serve even more students at UCLA, the program stands as a model for institutions seeking modern and high-impact approaches to course materials delivery.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. Winner of the 2024 CODiE award for Most Innovative Ed Tech company, VitalSource delivers more than 28 million learning materials globally each year. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com.



About ASUCLA

Founded in 1919, Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) is a nonprofit association that drives vitally essential student services and activities throughout the UCLA campus. ASUCLA boasts the largest college store in the U.S., an extensive food program, UCLA® brand licensing programming through UCLA Trademarks & Licensing, and other services and programs that include student government and student media, which significantly enhances the quality of UCLA’s campus life. For more information and to stay connected, follow @asucla on Instagram or visit asucla.ucla.edu.