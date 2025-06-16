Boot64 Ventures Invests in NovaSpark to Accelerate Atmospheric Hydrogen Innovation for Defense and Critical Infrastructure

Houston, TX, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSpark Energy Corporation, a pioneer in mobile hydrogen generation systems for fueling long-range drones and powering critical infrastructure, today announced an investment from Boot64 Ventures, a leading early-stage venture firm focused on backing breakthrough technologies with national security and energy resilience impacts.



This investment marks a significant milestone for NovaSpark, enabling the company to accelerate production and scale of its patented atmospheric hydrogen generation systems across the defense, emergency response, and commercial infrastructure markets. The capital will support expanded R&D, customer pilots, and strategic hires to strengthen NovaSpark’s position at the intersection of energy resilience and hydrogen-enabled long-range drone programs.



“Boot64 has been an ideal partner from the start,” said Rick Harlow, CEO of NovaSpark. “They understand the importance of dual-use innovation and bring deep strategic value through their experience in defense tech, energy systems, and early-stage company growth. Their investment is not only a validation of our mission, but a catalyst for scaling NovaSpark’s impact in the energy sector.”



NovaSpark’s technology uniquely produces clean hydrogen fuel and electric power from water in the air—eliminating the need for external water sources or traditional fuel logistics. The mobile system is currently being deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense for contingency operations and unmanned aerial system (UAS) refueling. NovaSpark also serves critical infrastructure agencies and disaster recovery partners across the U.S.

“NovaSpark has engineered true energy sovereignty,” said Lanson B. Jones Jr., Chief Innovation Officer of NovaSpark. “By producing hydrogen and power from atmospheric humidity alone, we’re decoupling critical systems from fragile infrastructure. In an era of contested logistics and rising grid volatility, NovaSpark delivers clean, autonomous energy anywhere on Earth, at any time. Boot64’s investment accelerates our ability to scale this breakthrough across defense, disaster response, and infrastructure resilience.”



“We back founders solving consequential problems—and NovaSpark is tackling one of the biggest: resilient, off-grid power and fuel,” said Mikal Adler, General Partner at Boot64 Ventures. “Their ability to create hydrogen on demand from the air itself is transformative for defense, disaster response, and sustainable energy. We're thrilled to be their first institutional investor and to support their mission moving forward.”



NovaSpark was recently named Lockheed Martin’s #1 Small Business Innovation Success Story of 2024 and is under active contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Marine Corps. The company’s commercial pipeline includes partnerships with aerospace, oil and gas and state agencies that invest in energy resilience and long-range drone programs.







About NovaSpark Energy

NovaSpark is a veteran-founded, venture-backed energy innovation company based in Louisiana and Texas. The company designs and manufactures mobile hydrogen generation and power systems that produce fuel from water in the air, enabling zero-emission energy for defense, emergency response, aviation, and critical infrastructure.



About Boot64 Ventures

Boot64 Ventures is a venture capital firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and stimulating economic growth in Louisiana.