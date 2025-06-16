Maverick McNealy Joins ONEflight as Newest Brand Ambassador

DENVER, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, the leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with PGA TOUR professional golfer Maverick McNealy. Known for his exceptional talent on the course and a deep passion for flying, Maverick perfectly embodies the spirit of excellence and adventure that ONEflight represents.

Maverick McNealy, a standout on the PGA TOUR, brings not only his athletic prowess but also his enthusiasm for aviation to the ONEflight family. An avid pilot himself, Maverick’s love for flying aligns seamlessly with ONEflight’s commitment to providing unparalleled private jet experiences for its clients and partners.

“Flying has always been a passion of mine, second only to golf,” said Maverick McNealy. “Partnering with ONEflight allows me to combine these two loves in a way that elevates both my travel experience and my career. I’m excited to be part of a brand that shares my dedication to precision, luxury, and adventure.”

Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, expressed enthusiasm about the new collaboration:

“Maverick McNealy exemplifies the values that define ONEflight — precision, passion, and performance. His dedication on the golf course and in the cockpit is inspiring. We are proud to support Maverick as he continues to soar to new heights, both in his sport and in his love of flying.”

This partnership marks an exciting chapter for ONEflight International as it continues to expand its presence in the world of professional sports while offering its clientele an unmatched experience in private aviation.

Maverick joins nine other top PGA Tour players already representing ONEflight, including Scott Stallings, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes. Each of these athletes is a dedicated ambassador for the luxury aviation brand. This expanding collaboration showcases the perfect blend of elite golf and luxury living, opening the door to exciting cross-promotional initiatives, exclusive events, and unique partnership opportunities.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP Strategic Initiatives

720.575.4303

DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

About ONEflight International:

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. To discover more visit ONEflight.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68934270-a41c-4a7d-87c3-8c7849a913f6