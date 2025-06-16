Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size to Grow USD 4.03 Billion by 2032, at 6.85% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Piezoelectric Actuators Market size was valued at USD 2.37 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.03 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during 2025-2032.”

PI Ceramic Advances Precision with Faster Delivery of High-Performance Piezo Actuators

PI Ceramic has cut delivery times of its PICMA Stack multilayer piezo actuators to less than 3 weeks with support for industries needing fast ultra-precision components. Well-suited for challenging applications in medical devices, industrial automation, and semiconductor production, the actuators are notable for their high reliability, ultra-long lifetime (billions of actuation cycles typical) and compatibility with ultra-high vacuum (UHV). Its improved manufacturability will support faster adoption into vital systems requiring accuracy, durability and environmental resistance.

What is the Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size of the U.S.?

The U.S. piezoelectric actuators market was valued at USD 0.42 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.69 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR 6.60% during 2025-2032. This new offering advances PI Ceramic’s position as the global leader in advanced piezoelectric solutions and also meets the increased global demand for high-performance, compact, and energy-efficient actuation solutions.

Which is the Leading Region in the Piezoelectric Actuators Industry?

In 2024, Europe dominated the piezoelectric actuators market with a 42% revenue share, due to significant innovation, solid R&D spending, and demand from automotive, healthcare, and semiconductor industries.

Germany, France, and the U.K. have industrial powerhouses, and are fast-growing tech ecosystems.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.84% over 2025-2032, following high industrialization, and growing electronics production and smart automation in China, Japan, and South Korea.

The U.S., however, remains a major player due to strong technology and demand in the aerospace, automotive and medical industry.

LATAM and MEA are growing steadily with rising industrialization and increasing adoption of energy-efficient products and solutions.

Piezoelectric Actuators Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.85% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type(Stack Actuators, Stripe Actuators, Tube Actuators, Shear Actuators and Linear Actuators)

• By Application(Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Others)

• By Material(Piezoelectric Ceramic, Piezoelectric Crystal, Piezoelectric Composite and Piezoelectric Polymer)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

With a 59% share in 2024, the stack actuators category dominated the piezoelectric actuators market owing to its high force output and precision, which fit for semiconductor manufacture, medical devices, and industrial automation.

With a CAGR of 10.73%, the stripe actuators category is expected to develop quickest over 2025–2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for tiny lightweight comfort actuators in applications in new markets including wearables, robotics and MEMS.

In Which Application the Piezoelectric Actuators are Used the Most?

In 2024, the industrial manufacturing segment accounted for approximately 45% of the piezoelectric actuators market and is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment, which is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing end-use sector on the back of rising automation, high-definition motion control requirement and efficient performance of piezoelectric actuators under severe environment. Demand continues to be driven by applications in robotics, quality control and process control.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% over 2025-2032, on the back of increasing deployment of ADAS, EVs, and advanced actuator-based control systems.

By Material

In 2024, the piezoelectric ceramic segment led the market with a 68% share, owing to its excellent piezoelectric properties, high reliability and cost-effective nature that suits it for medical devices, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. An increasing emphasis on high-performance actuators also bolsters its lead.

The piezoelectric polymer segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 11.17% over 2025-2032, on account of lightweight, flexible features for wearables and compact, unique actuation applications in untapped markets.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Physik Instrumente (PI)

TDK Corporation

Murata Manufacturing

CTS Corporation

CeramTec GmbH

APC International

KEMET Corporation (TOKIN)

Piezosystem Jena

Thorlabs Inc.

Cedrat Technologies

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, PI Launches PICMA® Plus Piezo Actuators with Higher Displacement for Extreme EnvironmentsPI introduces PICMA® Plus piezo stack actuators, offering superior performance to the well-known PICMA® family of high-energy piezo stack actuators, with a compact size and long lifetime.

In MARCH 2025, HB-3: ULTRA-PRECISE ROBOT DRIVEN BY PIEZOELECTRIC ACTUATORS A team at Yokohama National University reveal an autonomous micro-robot containing piezo actuators that provide sub-millimeter precision when performing tasks in confined spaces and hazardous conditions.

