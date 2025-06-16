Atlas Air Worldwide Introduces its Miami Operations Gateway with Relocation to State-of-the-Art Cargo Facility at Miami International Airport

MIAMI, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. [“Atlas” or the “Company”], the leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced its expansion at Miami International Airport (MIA) with the introduction of the Atlas Miami Operations Gateway. As the largest cargo operator at MIA, handling more than 500,000 tons of freight annually, Atlas is relocating to a modern, 250,000-square-foot facility strategically situated along the airport perimeter. This transition marks a milestone for the Company, complementing its extensive global network and improving service quality for customers.

The move will enable Atlas to assume direct control over all warehouse functions and dedicated adjacent aircraft parking spaces, streamlining cargo handling and improving efficiency across its operations. The expansive facility includes a 124,000-square-foot perishable cooler warehouse – the largest on-airport cooler in North America – with direct ramp access. With its location adjacent to key maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers, aircraft downtime will be reduced.

"As the largest freight operator at MIA, this expansion of our operations will add value to our customers globally and position us for continued success," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. "We have unmatched network capabilities to support growing markets and the high-volume trade lanes connecting MIA and South America to Asia and Europe. Having dedicated aircraft parking, warehousing, and a world-class airside-cooler will further enable us to deliver superior services to our customers. This move reaffirms our commitment to Southeast Florida, while creating jobs in the region."

This state-of-the-art facility advances Atlas' goal of delivering exceptional service to customers by enabling the Company to provide a full suite of services – beyond transport capacity – including greater capabilities for handling time- and temperature-sensitive shipments such as perishables and pharmaceuticals. By consolidating import and export operations in one purpose-built site, Atlas is strengthening every link in the logistics chain with unprecedented speed and precision, from ramp to cooler to customer.

MIA is among the top 10 cargo airports worldwide by volume and is one of Atlas' key airport locations in its global network, serving as a vital gateway for international commerce throughout North America, particularly for time-sensitive goods moving between continents. As the leading cargo carrier serving South America, Atlas' new Miami Operations Gateway offers a scalable solution to accommodate future cargo growth, enhance scheduling flexibility, and support customized solutions for customers with specialized logistics needs.

The Miami Operations Gateway reflects Atlas' deep roots in Southeast Florida. The Company maintains its Flight Training Center and a Commercial Marketing office in Miami. Atlas employs nearly 800 people across Florida and generates thousands more jobs through indirect employment.

Atlas' commitment to the communities where it operates is demonstrated through several philanthropic initiatives across Miami Dade County. These include partnerships with the Liberty City Optimists Club, a youth-focused organization offering after-school and summer programs for children ages 4 to 16; the WOW Center, which provides resources and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and the communities that support them; and various efforts honoring first responders, such as the Hometown Heroes Parade and Festival, which recognize police officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers.

