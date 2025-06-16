Justin Saye Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Alchemist

LONE TREE, Colo., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist, an industry leader in automotive digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Justin Saye as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an impressive track record in transformative leadership and strategic innovations, Saye will spearhead operational strategies to further enhance Dealer Alchemist’s rapid growth and market presence.





Saye brings a wealth of expertise leading global SaaS, cloud, and integrated hardware companies across sectors such as AdTech, Automotive, Utilities, AgTech, and Defense. With advanced degrees in Business and Neuroscience, he has consistently demonstrated his capability to drive transformational growth through strategic leadership and operational excellence. As CEO of Origin Utility, Justin successfully restructured the company into a robust SaaS platform, achieving sustained 100% year-on-year SaaS growth and international market expansion. His tenure as COO of iFoodDS saw him spearhead a Series A funding round, double revenue, and enhance operational scalability for better customer retention. At The Trade Desk, Justin was instrumental in preparing the company for its IPO by building a scalable global operations infrastructure, significantly boosting revenue. His leadership at Airbiquity Europe involved deploying cloud services for 30 million vehicles across 20 countries. Justin's expertise in executive leadership, SaaS scaling, and enterprise value creation is complimented by his talent for building high-performing teams and aligning strategic goals with investor expectations.

Shean Kirin, Dealer Alchemist's Founder and CEO truly understands Saye's value, "Justin’s expertise scaling companies brings us the right leadership to help us navigate our OEM growth strategically and successfully."

In his new role, Saye will oversee the daily operations and implement strategies to maximize efficiency and productivity across all departments. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s mission to deliver innovative and results-driven marketing solutions to automotive dealers nationwide.

"I feel very fortunate to join the world-class team at Dealer Alchemist. This is a once-in-a-generation company in very dynamic market. We're in for an incredible journey." ~ Justin Saye

About Dealer Alchemist

Dealer Alchemist’s mission is to innovate advertising in automotive. With over ten years in operation, we have built an industry-leading team with laser-focused retail experience to help our partners sell and service vehicles more profitably by eliminating marketing waste. Our core values guide us: we are committed, courageous, and accountable, always going above and beyond for our clients and partners. We pride ourselves on being focused, resourceful, and outcome-driven, striving to innovate while genuinely caring for those we work with. Our journey is about creating positive forces in the industry and achieving outstanding results with integrity and humility.

