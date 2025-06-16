Denver, CO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Denverite couples planning an elopement or micro-wedding in Denver’s Capitol Hill, The Denver Flower Shop Podcast has released a new episode featuring local florist Tamika Harris with essential advice on how to add florals and intention to elopements without the stress of large weddings in the Mile High City.

In a recent episode of the local Denver Flower Shop podcast, Harris discusses her feature article, “A Florist’s Guide to Elopement and Micro-Wedding Bouquets in Capitol Hill, Denver,” which explores how smaller ceremonies in the city’s most historic neighborhood can still feel deeply meaningful.

“Get the Instagram photo opp. Ditch the expensive wedding,” says Tamika in the latest episode of Denver Flower Shop, a podcast about making space for peaceful beauty in your life,

Located just blocks from the Webb Municipal Building, where many couples obtain marriage licenses, Capitol Hill is an ideal spot for the perfect wedding Instagram photo opp. From courthouse elopements to outdoor ceremonies in Civic Center Park—with the Colorado State Capitol dome glinting in the background—the neighborhood offers iconic backdrops and accessible beauty at every turn.

Florist-Recommended: The Pure Bouquet from Bloom by Anushka

For couples planning photo ops at Civic Center Park or along Colfax near the Greek Amphitheater, Harris recommends the Pure Bouquet from Bloom by Anushka, located just minutes away in Capitol Hill. With its sculptural, elegant composition and seasonally curated blooms, the Pure Bouquet has become a go-to choice for brides seeking a floral statement that feels modern, minimalist, and effortlessly photogenic. Whether you’re posing at the Cheesman Park or on the marble steps of the Capitol, it’s a bouquet designed to complement the city’s architectural charm.

“Capitol Hill is a neighborhood of poetry and politics, music and marriage,” says Harris. “It’s where you can walk from your elopement ceremony to your photo shoot—and pick up your bouquet on the way. That’s the magic of planning locally.”

Because many florists in Capitol Hill offer same-day or 24-hour turnaround, couples can still personalize their bouquet—color palette, flower types, and symbolic touches—even if planning at the last minute. Harris emphasizes that designer’s choice arrangements often yield the best value and most artistic results, especially when crafted by a florist familiar with the light, landmarks, and local energy of Civic Center Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

In the podcast episode, Harris shares expert tips on choosing flowers that hold up in Colorado’s dry summer climate, highlights hidden photo gems around Capitol Hill and Cheesman Park, and explains why Bloom by Anushka is an ideal stop for couples who want their wedding photos—and their floral details—to shine. She also speaks about the growing trend of courthouse weddings in Capitol Hill and how even a single floral touch can turn a quick ceremony into a lasting memory.

About Capitol Hill Florist Tamika Harris

A longtime Capitol Hill resident and professional florist, Tamika Harris specializes in wedding flowers that feel intentional, intimate, and place-based. Her work has been featured in weddings across South Broadway, Congress Park, and Five Points, but she’s best known for elopement bouquets crafted for couples marrying right in her neighborhood.

About Denver Flower Shop Podcast

The Denver Flower Shop is the city’s only dedicated podcast series exploring the art, business, and culture of floristry in the Mile High City. Each episode features interviews with local florists, event planners, and creative entrepreneurs sharing practical tips, seasonal trends, and neighborhood-specific insights for weddings, elopements, and everyday floral design. Whether you’re planning a Capitol Hill courthouse ceremony or decorating for a Wash Park backyard party, the podcast is your go-to source for making flowers meaningful in Denver. Hosted by floral insiders with deep roots in the community, it’s where local blooms meet local stories.





