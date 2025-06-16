Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cannabis cultivation market is projected to grow significantly, reaching a valuation of USD 651.8 billion by 2034 from USD 180.7 billion in 2025, advancing at a CAGR of 15.3%. This growth is spearheaded by the worldwide legalization of medical and recreational cannabis, driving cultivators to employ advanced techniques and technologies to optimize yield, quality, and efficiency.

Key market drivers include the escalating demand for premium cannabis flowers and extracts. As consumers become increasingly discerning, cultivators prioritize strain development, cannabinoid potency, and terpene profiles to distinguish their offerings. The burgeoning medical cannabis sector also necessitates a steady supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, prompting growers to adopt controlled environment agriculture, automated systems, and sustainable practices.

The market does, however, face challenges such as regulatory compliance, high operational costs, and a need for skilled labor. Price compression due to market saturation in certain regions also presents concerns. Despite these obstacles, the cannabis cultivation market remains a dynamic sector, bolstered by continuous advancements in agricultural science and growing consumer demand for innovative products.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $180.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $651.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

Trends shaping the market include:

Adoption of vertical farming and space-efficient cultivation methods.

Utilization of data-driven techniques, including AI and sensors for plant health monitoring.

Interest in organic and sustainable cultivation to meet eco-conscious consumer demands.

Expansion of genetic research for higher-yielding, pest-resistant strains.

Focus on terpene and flavonoid profiles for premium product differentiation.

Key market drivers encompass:

Increase in legalization and regulatory acknowledgment for medical and recreational use.

Rising demand for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis.

Consumer preference for high-quality cannabis.

Advancements in cultivation techniques enhancing productivity and quality.

Strong investment and mergers expanding cultivation capacity.

Challenges in the market include:

High costs of establishing cultivation facilities.

Compliance with complex regulations.

Market overproduction leading to price compression.

Need for skilled labor with expertise in cultivation techniques.

Limited access to financing due to federal restrictions in some regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa By Source: Flower, Leaves, Other Sources

Flower, Leaves, Other Sources By Application: Medical, Recreational, Industrial

Medical, Recreational, Industrial By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Industry Insights:

Offers market size projections and outlook from 2025-2034.

Analyzes impacts of geopolitical and trade policies.

Provides insights into trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Includes Porter's Five Forces, supply chain, and market analyses.

Profiles leading companies and highlights significant industry developments.

Companies Featured

Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc.

Atlas Growers Ltd.

Canntrust Holdings Inc

The Hydropothecary Corporation

Better Holdings Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Tilray Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc.

TerrAscend Corp.

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Acreage Holdings Inc.

Columbia Care Inc.

Vireo Health International Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

Aleafia Health Inc.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

MediPharm Labs Corp.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Zenabis Global Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eplrmf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment