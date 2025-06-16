AlorAir Launches Next-Generation Crawlspace Dehumidifiers: Compact Powerhouses for Home and Commercial Use

Chino, California, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlorAir, a leading U.S.-based brand known for its innovative environmental control solutions, proudly introduces three new ENERGY STAR® certified crawlspace dehumidifiers—the Galaxy 60, Galaxy 60P, and Galaxy 85P. Designed to deliver unmatched performance in compact spaces, these powerful units redefine efficiency, durability, and convenience for both residential and commercial applications.

Solving Moisture Problems with Compact Efficiency

Built with the modern consumer in mind, AlorAir’s new Galaxy Series dehumidifiers offer maximum moisture removal in the smallest footprint. Whether installed in a tight crawlspace, a humid basement, or even an RV, these rugged units provide dependable protection against dampness, mold, and corrosion.



Galaxy 60 Crawlspace Dehumidifier : Removes 60 pints per day at AHAM (145 PPD at saturation), ideal for up to 1,800 sq. ft. Draws only 4.5 amps and features a high-efficiency rotary compressor.

Includes all the benefits of the Galaxy 60, with an integrated pump for added installation flexibility.

Offers a higher capacity of 85 pints per day (AHAM) with a 5.3 amp draw, making it ideal for larger or more moisture-prone spaces.

Built for Performance, Designed for Durability

Each model features:



Ultra-compact, portable design with a heavy-duty handle and adjustable foot pad—easy to move, easy to install.

Auto-defrost system for reliable low-temperature performance down to 37.4°F.

Humidity sensor with bypass air design, eliminating short-cycling and allowing for quick access to internal components.

Side-sliding filter and easy-to-clean metal and plastic casing for simple maintenance.

and easy-to-clean metal and plastic casing for simple maintenance. Whisper-quiet operation with powerful airflow engineering to ensure maximum coverage and comfort.



These dehumidifiers feature a compact design, making them well-suited for installation in space-constrained areas such as crawl spaces, basements, warehouses, offices, kitchens, bathrooms, and RVs.

Superior Value and Customer Support

Compared to competitors, AlorAir’s Galaxy Series boasts:



Lower energy consumption without sacrificing performance.

without sacrificing performance. Greater adaptability for dual home and commercial use.

for dual home and commercial use. Streamlined installation and maintenance for DIY-friendly servicing.



With over a decade of dedicated product R&D, AlorAir ensures a seamless customer experience backed by:



A 30-day hassle-free return policy

A robust 5-year warranty

Reliable 24/5 customer support

A nationwide network of authorized repair centers across the U.S.

“At AlorAir, we innovate by listening,” said Alexander Mendoza, Marketing Manager at AlorAir. “The Galaxy Series is the result of years of engineering excellence and customer feedback. It’s powerful, energy-saving, and built to perform where other units fall short.”



The Galaxy Series dehumidifiers are now available for purchase at: https://alorair.com/



For media inquiries, product reviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Andreas Keck

andreas@ispiderpr.com



