MUSC receives historic $50 million anonymous gift to transform health care, medical education in South Carolina

Charleston, SC, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Medicine has received a landmark $50 million anonymous donation—the largest single gift in MUSC’s 200-year history. This transformational investment will accelerate MUSC’s mission to help people live longer, healthier lives and address South Carolina’s most pressing health challenges.

The unprecedented gift comes at a pivotal time, as South Carolina faces some of the nation’s most challenging health outcomes and a rapidly aging population. The funds will support the College of Medicine’s commitment to innovative medical education and enable expansion of opportunities to train more physicians at a time when our state is facing a significant shortage in health care providers. The donation will also enable MUSC to attract, train and retain the most gifted physicians, renowned faculty and researchers, positively impacting the lives of students, patients and families.

“For two centuries, MUSC has been an innovative health care leader in South Carolina. Yet, with growing chronic disease rates the need for bold action has never been greater. This extraordinary act of generosity will empower us to lean into the next century as we reimagine medical education, drive innovation and dramatically improve health outcomes for all South Carolinians,” said David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, president of MUSC.

“This gift is a testament to the power of partnership and the belief that together we can change the future of health in South Carolina,” said Terrence E. Steyer, M.D., dean of the College of Medicine and vice president for Medical Affairs. “It will allow us to provide a world-class learning environment for our students and faculty and fuel groundbreaking research and clinical programs that will benefit patients across the state and beyond.”

As part of this vision, a new home for the College of Medicine is currently under construction and will serve as a hub for collaboration, discovery and innovation, supporting the education of future physicians and the advancement of life-saving treatments.

“This is more than a gift—it’s an investment in the health and well-being of our entire state,” said MUSC Board of Trustees Chairman Charles W. Schulze. “We are deeply grateful for the vision and commitment of these donors, which will enable us to build a healthier future for South Carolina.”

MUSC is committed to honoring the donors, who wish to remain anonymous, while ensuring that their legacy will be felt by countless individuals and families for years to come.

