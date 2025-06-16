Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Pipe Rack Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Modular Pipe Rack Market is poised for robust growth, with an estimated market size of USD 4.06 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing adoption of modular construction techniques across various industries is propelling this growth, as modular pipe racks facilitate reduced project timelines, enhanced safety, and cost-effective operations.
Pre-engineered, these pipe racks support various pipelines and electrical conduits and are constructed off-site for streamlined on-site installation. This method minimizes on-site congestion, reduces labor hours, and mitigates weather-related risks. The sectors leading the adoption include oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, water treatment, and manufacturing, owing to the racks' adaptable configurations that optimize the routing of utilities.
In 2024, the market is predominantly driven by mandates for faster project execution and an increased emphasis on safety. Regions such as North America and Europe are frontrunners, driven by skilled labor shortages and regulatory requirements for lean construction. Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing pronounced growth due to rapid industrialization and significant infrastructure investments. Providers are utilizing digital tools like BIM and structural simulation to customize scalable solutions with optimized load-bearing capacities.
Challenges persist, including the logistics of transporting large modules and ensuring compatibility with existing layouts. Nevertheless, integrated design-build services and turnkey modularization strategies are overcoming these issues, providing enhanced efficiency, safety, and predictable costs. Consequently, modular pipe racks have become central to modern infrastructure development.
Key Takeaways - Modular Pipe Rack Market
- Efficiency in installation and improved safety due to reduced on-site labor.
- Broad application across industries including oil & gas, power, and manufacturing.
- North America and Europe are leading in adoption, with Asia-Pacific witnessing rapid growth.
- Digital design tools are enhancing the customization and accuracy of modular solutions.
- The challenges include transportation logistics and integration with existing systems.
- Increasing modularization standardization for both greenfield and retrofit projects.
- Growing demand for scalable, adaptable modular systems aligning with future facility expansions.
Market Overview:
- Base Year: 2024
- Estimated Year: 2025
- Forecast Period: 2026-2032
- Market Size Units: USD billion
- Market Splits Covered: By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Distribution Channel
- Countries Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America
- Analysis Covered: Trends, Driving Factors, Challenges, Trade Analysis, Supply-Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Strategies
Segmentation:
- By Product: Steel, Aluminum, Composite
- By Application: Onshore, Offshore
- By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Construction
- By Technology: Modular Construction, Traditional Construction
- By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Fluor Corporation
- Black & Veatch Holding Company
- Kiewit Corporation
- Bechtel Corporation
- Technip Energies
- Burns & McDonnell
- Zachry Group
- Matrix Service Company
- WorleyParsons Limited
- Wood Group
- John Wood Group PLC
- Day & Zimmermann
- S&B Engineers and Constructors
- Modular Engineering Company
- Turner Industries Group, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwajet
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment