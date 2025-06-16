Warrior Logistics Celebrates 10 Years of Purpose-Driven Growth and Excellence

COPPELL, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Logistics, a veteran- and woman-owned leader in transportation and logistics, proudly celebrates a decade of growth fueled by operational excellence, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to its mission of putting people first. What began in 2015 with the acquisition of three FedEx Ground team routes has evolved into a thriving national logistics company, built on military discipline, entrepreneurial vision, and a steadfast belief in trust over transactions.

“Our 10th anniversary is more than a milestone, it’s a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our values,” said Malinda McFarlane, co-founder and CMO of Warrior Logistics. "We've built a network driven by the mission of driving excellence in transportation, and we look forward to expanding our abilities to serve the industry."

Over the past ten years, Warrior Logistics has more than doubled its fleet and workforce to include more than 250 employees and 150 trucks, diversified its offerings beyond dry van to include flatbed and drayage/port container solutions, and built a burgeoning asset-light logistics division. Guided by the “Warrior Mindset,” a philosophy of being ready, responsive, and deeply relational, Warrior continues to set industry standards for reliability, innovation, and customer service.

Celebrating a decade of purpose-driven expansion and excellence, Warrior Logistics has achieved remarkable growth and consistently delivered exceptional service, evidenced by their 25 million mile annual average. Warrior Logistics has earned spots on the prestigious Dallas 100 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years and was named National Entrepreneur of the Year by FedEx Ground for exemplary performance as a Linehaul contractor. Behind these accolades is a team with over 150 years of combined industry experience, united by a shared commitment to excellence and purpose.

“Our people are our greatest strength,” McFarlane emphasized. “Their dedication and expertise drive everything we do, and that’s what sets us apart in such a competitive industry.”

Looking ahead, Warrior Logistics plans to continue expanding its national network and diversifying its service capabilities, all while remaining true to its core mission of investing in people and fostering trust-based relationships.

About Warrior Logistics

Warrior Logistics is a Texas-based premier transportation and logistics company dedicated to delivering exceptional service through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Warrior Logistics focuses on trust over transaction, fostering a strong, people-driven culture. By empowering its team members to achieve success, they provide unparalleled value to customers. At Warrior Logistics, the mission is to drive progress and build lasting relationships in the logistics industry. Learn more at www.warriorlogistics.com.

