Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market Research 2025-2030: Growth in Premium and Mid-Segment Vehicle Features Spurs Standardization of Air Quality Monitoring

The global market for Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors was valued at US$1.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amphenol Advanced Sensors, ams OSRAM AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Axetris AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The automotive cabin air quality sensors market is expanding rapidly as health, comfort, and intelligent automation converge in vehicle design. These sensors are now critical to delivering personalized in-cabin environments, supporting emissions compliance, and differentiating vehicle offerings in a competitive landscape.



Key growth drivers include rising awareness of in-cabin pollution, regulatory mandates for occupant wellness, expansion of ADAS-enabled HVAC systems, and increased integration of smart sensor technologies in electric and connected vehicles. Adoption is further supported by trends in ride-sharing, long-haul transport, and climate-adaptive mobility solutions.



Looking forward, the market's trajectory will depend on how effectively suppliers scale sensor capabilities, reduce costs, and align with broader digital cockpit and climate control systems. As vehicle interiors become more intelligent and health-focused, could air quality sensors emerge as a defining metric of occupant well-being in next-generation mobility ecosystems?



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pressure Sensor segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.6%. The Temperature Sensor segment is also set to grow at 16.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $409.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.6% CAGR to reach $701.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market report include:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

ams OSRAM AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Axetris AG

CabinAir

Chemisense Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Faurecia SE

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Hanon Systems

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

MANN+HUMMEL

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Nissha Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Origins Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Awareness of In-Cabin Air Pollution Throws the Spotlight on Cabin Air Quality Sensors

Growth in Premium and Mid-Segment Vehicle Features Spurs Standardization of Air Quality Monitoring

OEM Focus on CO2, VOC, and PM2.5 Detection Supports Multi-Pollutant Cabin Environment Management

Integration With HVAC and Air Purifier Modules Enables Automated Ventilation and Filtration Control

Expansion of Smart Climate Control Systems Bodes Well for Real-Time Sensor Feedback Applications

Adoption in EVs and Autonomous Vehicles Enhances Passenger Wellness and Ambient Comfort

Increased Urban Pollution Levels Drive Demand for High-Sensitivity and Fast-Response Sensor Technologies

OEMs Embedding Air Quality Data Into Infotainment Displays Improve Driver Engagement and Safety

Sensor Miniaturization and MEMS Technology Adoption Reduce Space and Power Requirements

Aftermarket Demand for Portable Cabin Air Monitors Expands Retroactive Fitment Opportunities

