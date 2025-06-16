Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025-2030 | Emerging 10G-PON and XGS-PON Technologies Support Future-Proof Infrastructure

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber to the Premises - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fiber to the Premises was valued at US$24.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$47.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Fiber to the Premises market.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Adtran, Inc., AFL Telecommunications LLC, Altice USA, Inc., AT&T Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the Fiber to the Premises market is driven by several factors that collectively reflect the global shift toward digitization, smart infrastructure, and broadband equity. Chief among these is the rising demand for high-speed internet with consistent upload and download speeds to support bandwidth-intensive applications. As streaming, remote collaboration, and cloud storage become daily necessities, the superiority of FTTP in delivering consistent performance compared to legacy DSL or coaxial systems is a major growth enabler.



Another key factor is the aggressive policy landscape promoting broadband infrastructure as a national priority. Stimulus programs such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Europe's Digital Decade initiative are allocating billions toward FTTP deployments. These initiatives are complemented by local regulatory mandates pushing telecom providers to replace legacy copper infrastructure and improve last-mile access in rural and underserved regions. The market is also seeing increased private sector participation through infrastructure funds and telecom partnerships aimed at expanding fiber footprint profitably.



In addition, advancements in network design and deployment economics such as modular buildouts, plug-and-play ODN elements, and predictive maintenance using analytics are reducing total cost of ownership and improving ROI for operators. The long-term scalability of FTTP makes it the preferred backbone for integrating future digital services, including 5G backhaul, smart grid systems, and intelligent urban networks. As digital transformation accelerates across verticals, FTTP continues to gain momentum as the cornerstone of resilient and inclusive broadband connectivity.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BPON Type segment, which is expected to reach US$27.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.0%. The GPON Type segment is also set to grow at 12.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.5% CAGR to reach $9.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Fiber, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Fiber.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fiber expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Fiber to the Premises market report include:

Adtran, Inc.

AFL Telecommunications LLC

Altice USA, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

BCE Inc. (Bell Canada)

Bharti Airtel Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cox Communications, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

DZS Inc.

Frontier Communications Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Google Fiber Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hyperoptic Limited

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Fiber to the Premises - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government-Led Broadband Expansion Programs Propel FTTP Rollouts

Rising Work-From-Home and E-Learning Trends Drive Gigabit-Speed Connectivity Demand

Emergence of Smart Homes and IoT Devices Spurs FTTP Infrastructure Investment

Competitive Landscape Among ISPs Accelerates Fiber-to-Home Upgrades

Growing Urbanization and Real Estate Development Strengthen Deployment Projects

Public-Private Partnerships Support Rural Fiber Access Initiatives

Deployment of Passive Optical Networks Enhances Cost-Effective Fiber Access

Consumer Expectations for Seamless Streaming and Gaming Drive Bandwidth Upgrades

Reduction in Latency Requirements Promotes Full Fiber Installations

Evolution of IPTV and VoD Services Expands Data Throughput Requirements

Technological Advancements in Fiber Optics Reduce Installation and Maintenance Costs

Regulatory Push for Net Neutrality Encourages Investment in FTTP Networks

Expansion of Municipal Broadband Projects Strengthens Market Reach

Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) Optimizations Drive Fiber Adoption in Urban Complexes

Emerging 10G-PON and XGS-PON Technologies Support Future-Proof Infrastructure

Convergence of Voice, Data, and Video Enhances Value Proposition of FTTP

Environmental Benefits of Fiber Over Copper Reinforce Sustainability Objectives

Telecom Operators Adopt Fiber Strategies to Compete With Cable and Wireless Providers

Proliferation of Smart Grid Infrastructure Integrates FTTP as Backbone Layer

Fiber-Leasing Models Provide Scalable Revenue Opportunities for Network Providers

