Carbon Neutral Data Centers Market Analysis and Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 - Tech Giants Investing in Circular IT Infrastructure Promote Demand for Recyclable Materials and Equipment

The global market for Carbon Neutral Data Centers was valued at US$6.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Carbon Neutral Data Centers market.





The carbon neutral data centers market is expanding as sustainability becomes integral to IT strategy, regulatory compliance, and brand differentiation. These facilities represent a convergence of operational resilience, energy transition, and climate risk mitigation in the digital economy.



Key growth drivers include escalating energy consumption from cloud and AI workloads, net-zero commitments by hyperscalers and enterprises, growing availability of renewable power, innovation in low-energy cooling and server technologies, and rising demand for ESG-aligned infrastructure services. Financial and reputational incentives are further accelerating market participation.



As digital infrastructure continues to scale globally, could carbon neutral data centers emerge as the blueprint for reconciling cloud growth with climate responsibility in the next generation of digital infrastructure planning?



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hyperscale Data Centers segment, which is expected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.7%. The Enterprise Data Centers segment is also set to grow at 16.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.7% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Carbon Neutral Data Centers market report include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple Inc.

Ark Data Centres

Bridge Data Centres

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google LLC

IBM

IONOS

LCL Data Centers

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEXTDC

NTT Communications

OVHcloud

Recycled Cloud (e-Durable)

Scaleway

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yotta Infrastructure

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Enterprise Decarbonization Targets and ESG Mandates Throw the Spotlight on Carbon Neutral Data Centers

Growth in Hyperscale Computing and Cloud Services Spurs Demand for Energy-Efficient Facility Design

Integration of Onsite Renewable Energy, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and Carbon Credits Supports Net-Zero Operations

Expansion of Liquid Cooling, AI-Based Load Balancing, and Efficient UPS Systems Drives Power Usage Optimization

Use of Modular, Scalable Infrastructure Supports Carbon-Neutral Goals in Distributed and Edge Data Centers

Growth in Green Building Certifications (LEED, BREEAM) and Energy Star Compliance Strengthens Market Positioning

Carbon Accounting Transparency and Real-Time Energy Monitoring Systems Improve Credibility and Reporting

Tech Giants Investing in Circular IT Infrastructure Promote Demand for Recyclable Materials and Equipment

Use of Battery Storage, Fuel Cells, and Smart Grid Connectivity Enhances Renewable Power Utilization

Geographic Shift Toward Low-Carbon Power Markets Supports Strategic Data Center Siting Decisions

Investor and Client Pressure for Low-Carbon Digital Infrastructure Drives Competitive Differentiation

