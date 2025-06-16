South Africa Home Furnishings Report 2025: Home Furnishings Boom - South Africa Saw Positive Growth in 2024

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Furnishings in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales of home furnishings in South Africa recorded positive growth in current value terms in 2024. While inflation and rising prices contributed to this trend, one key driver was continued consumer investment in creating multifunctional and living spaces. This sustained demand supported a market shift toward versatile furniture and adaptable textiles that combined comfort with practicality.



The Home Furnishings in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues.

Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term



Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Indoor living dominates home furnishing sales, with trend towards multifunctional living spaces

Massmart Holdings expands through omnichannel innovation

Players respond to demand for one-stop shopping convenience

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further growth in home furnishings, supported by rising demand for lighting solutions

Health and sustainability expected to shape new product development

Retailers to opt for smaller-format urban locations to optimise operational efficiency

HOME AND GARDEN IN SOUTH AFRICA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Home and garden in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for home and garden?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j13rc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.