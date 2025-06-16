OMAHA, NE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 11th.com , the leading automated investor claim recovery platform, today announced a strategic integration with Orion , a premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them. The integration embeds 11th.com’s class action recovery engine directly within Orion’s advisor technology ecosystem, enabling over 2,400 wealth managers, RIAs, and financial planners, who collectively service more than $4.7 trillion in assets, to recover client funds without added complexity or operational lift.





11th.com and Orion Announce Integration to Automate Investor Fund Recovery for RIAs

The integration allows advisors using Orion to automatically identify eligible claims, submit filings, and route recovered funds directly to client accounts—all without the paperwork, legal coordination, or manual tracking traditionally associated with class action participation. By bringing 11th.com’s automation into the native advisor workflow, the integration transforms what was once a burdensome, overlooked process into a streamlined, value-enhancing solution.

“Advisors shouldn’t have to choose between growth and compliance,” said Stan Vick, Founder & CEO of 11th.com . “With this integration, claim recovery becomes as seamless as billing or rebalancing—automated, reliable, and built into the platforms advisors already use.”



For advisors, the benefits are both operational and fiduciary. The solution ensures no eligible funds are left behind, while reinforcing an advisor’s duty to act in their clients’ best interests. By removing friction from an otherwise neglected area of practice, the partnership helps advisors demonstrate added value and deepen trust with clients.

“This integration with 11th.com is a great example of how Orion’s real-time data sharing through AWS Redshift can unlock powerful new capabilities for advisors,” said Reed Colley , President of Orion Advisor Technology. “By streamlining access to accurate, up-to-date data, we’re enabling advisors to automate class action claim recovery without adding operational complexity. This delivers real value to clients while keeping the advisor experience seamless.”

This announcement reflects a broader trend toward embedded recovery solutions that add tangible value without increasing advisor workload.

About 11th.com

11th.com is the first platform to automate the recovery of funds owed to investors from securities class actions, regulatory settlements, and shareholder programs. Designed for both retail and institutional clients, it transforms a traditionally manual, overlooked process into a seamless, secure, and scalable recovery engine.



About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.7 trillion in assets under administration and $98.6 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of March 31, 2025) and supports over 7.3 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron's RIA firms1 rely on Orion's technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

Wealth Management Assets Under Management include assets managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC ("OPS") and TownSquare Capital, LLC ("TSC") on their proprietary platforms, assets in proprietary and third-party models made available through OPS's Communities platform, and assets in OPS's proprietary models managed on third-party platforms.

1 Source: 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2024.

1634-U-25162





