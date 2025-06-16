Auto Glass Genie Announces Multi-State Expansion and Employee Ownership Program

Little Rock, AR , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Glass Genie, an Arkansas-based auto glass repair and replacement company, announced today that it has begun operations in multiple neighboring states as part of its regional expansion initiative. The company also launched an employee ownership program designed to promote long-term growth, service consistency, and workforce commitment.

New mobile service teams are already active in parts of Louisiana and Missouri, with plans to add routes in Oklahoma and Mississippi later this year. These expansions mark the company’s first moves outside Arkansas and reflect growing demand for same-day windshield service with transparent pricing.

“We’ve already begun serving customers outside Arkansas,” said co-founder Daniel Seay. “It’s exciting to see our brand and service model gain traction in new communities.”

Auto Glass Genie’s offerings include:

Free chip repairs with windshield replacements

Same-day mobile service

Fleet and dealership support

Regulator repair and window tinting

Price match guarantees

The company has also expanded its capabilities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration, aiming to meet the needs of commercial fleets and newer vehicle models.

“We’re investing in both technology and people,” added Seay. “When technicians feel like owners, they deliver a different level of care. That’s why we’re building our future around shared success.”

To learn more, please visit http://www.autoglassgenie.com.

About Auto Glass Genie



Auto Glass Genie is a local auto glass solution provider specializing in quality windshield repair and replacement services. The company offers free mobile service, satisfaction guarantees, OEM quality glass, instant service, affordable pricing, and certified technicians. Auto Glass Genie uses only DOT certified auto glass, superior adhesives, and NGA (National Glass Association) certified auto glass installation specialists. The company follows strict standards and procedures to ensure safe auto glass installation while providing exceptional customer service focused on quality and customer satisfaction.



Press inquiries

Auto Glass Genie

https://www.autoglassgenie.com/

Little Rock, Arkansas

hello@autoglassgenie.com





