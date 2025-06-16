Westgate Resorts Names Angel Miranda as Chief Information Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts today announced the appointment of Angel Miranda as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Miranda brings over 25 years of technology leadership to the role. He has been serving as the company’s Interim CIO since the beginning of the year.





Since joining Westgate Resorts in 2013, Miranda has played a pivotal role in transforming the company’s technology landscape. His rapid rise through the organization—from engineer to CIO—underscores his exceptional leadership and vision.

Miranda, a first-generation Cuban American born in Jersey City, New Jersey, and raised in Miami, brings a diverse history of technology leadership to the role. His career began at just 15, supporting small business networks, and quickly evolved into a lifelong passion for IT. By the age of 18, he was already working professionally for a real estate development company.

“Angel brings not only deep technical expertise but also a strong strategic vision for how technology can enhance our business and elevate the guest experience,” said Mitch Less, Chief Operating Officer of Westgate Resorts. “His appointment reflects the ongoing evolution of Westgate Resorts, led by our commitment to innovation and excellence at every level of the organization.”

As CIO, Miranda oversees a team of more than 120 professionals and leads the company’s enterprise IT strategy, operations, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and guest technology innovation. He has spearheaded numerous high-impact initiatives, including the integration of the IT systems from Westgate’s recent acquisition of VI Resorts and the launch of AI-powered customer service solutions.

Miranda’s leadership will continue to shape Westgate’s digital future, with a focus on modernization, guest personalization, and operational efficiency. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Orlando.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcf8e0c0-098a-4942-854c-b764d1b3ec1a