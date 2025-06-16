Last Mile Delivery Market 2025-2034: Explore the Impacts of Electrified Fleets, AI Optimization, Autonomous Delivery, and Micro-fulfillment Centers

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to reach a value of USD 170.6 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% to achieve USD 504.8 billion by 2034

This market plays a critical role across sectors such as e-commerce, retail, food delivery, and healthcare, significantly influencing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. The complexity and costs involved due to urban congestion and delivery constraints make it a focal area for innovative logistical solutions.

In 2024, significant strides were made towards efficiency and sustainability. Logistics giants adopted electric delivery vehicles and cargo bikes, aligning with eco-friendly policies. E-commerce platforms integrated AI-driven route optimization, minimizing fuel consumption and delays. Trials for autonomous delivery vehicles, including drones, expanded, while micro-fulfillment centers emerged in dense regions, supporting quicker delivery times. Advances in the gig economy also spurred growth in groceries and quick commerce sectors.

Looking forward, the market will emphasize hyper-local fulfillment, carbon-neutral logistics, and consumer personalization. Broader deployments of autonomous vehicles and drone fleets in less congested areas are anticipated, subject to regulatory approval. Smart lockers, AI-enhanced customer communication, and predictive delivery schedules will boost consumer satisfaction. Logistics companies are expected to strengthen their partnerships with retailers to provide integrated delivery solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $170.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $504.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Insights for the Last Mile Delivery Market:

The surge in same-day and instant deliveries is reshaping consumer expectations.

The electrification of delivery fleets progresses due to sustainability goals and urban emission regulations.

AI and machine learning in route planning are enhancing delivery precision and cutting costs.

Autonomous delivery systems are addressing labor shortages and inefficiencies.

The establishment of micro-fulfillment centers is accelerating order processing in urban locales.

The increasing e-commerce volume underscores the importance of effective last mile delivery.

Demand for localized delivery hubs is amplified by urbanization and rapid delivery needs in cities.

Technological advancements enhance delivery transparency and customer satisfaction.

Collaborations between retailers and logistics firms optimize coverage and lower costs.

High delivery costs, especially in rural areas, pose profitability challenges.

Regulatory hurdles, like drone restrictions, limit scalability.

Market Segmentation

By Delivery Mode: Same-Day or Express Delivery

Same-Day or Express Delivery By Technology: Non-autonomous

Non-autonomous By Service Type: B2C, C2C

B2C, C2C By Destination: International

International By Application: Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Others

Geographical Insights

North America: USA, Canada, Mexico

USA, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy

Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam

China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam The Middle East and Africa:

South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina

Your Takeaways from this Report:

Market size and growth projections from 2024-2034.

Impact of geopolitical and trade policies.

Market dynamics across key regions and localities.

Short and long-term trends, drivers, and opportunities.

Technological and strategic insights within the market.

Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

La Poste Group

SF Holding Co. Ltd.

Uber Technologies Inc.

DB Schenker

Poste Italiane S.p.A.

DPD Group

DSV Panalpina AS

Royal Mail plc

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd.

Australia Post

DoorDash Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Deliveroo

Aramex PJSC

Zomato Pvt. Ltd.

Postmates Inc.

Correios

TNT Holdings B.V.

Gopuff

