Local General Freight Trucking Markets Report 2025-2034 | Electric Trucks and AI Tools to Transform Local Freight Industry Efficiency, Fueling Expansion and Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Local General Freight Trucking Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Local General Freight Trucking Market is projected to reach USD 119.8 billion by 2025, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.2% forecasting global sales to climb to USD 145.7 billion by 2034.
The research examines direct and indirect forces affecting the market's supply and demand, analyzing the full supply chain. Geopolitical and demographic factors and Porter's five forces are meticulously evaluated. Recent deals and developments are analyzed for their impact on future business. Key metrics include the threat of new entrants, substitutes, degrees of competition, suppliers, distribution channels, and regulatory factors.
This sector facilitates short-distance cargo movement across regions, offering pickup and delivery services, LTL shipping, and hub-and-spoke distribution networks that are vital to the e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. With the escalation of just-in-time logistics and swift fulfillment demands, this market is becoming crucial in urban settings.
In 2024, the market saw a marked increase in volume, driven by the upsurge in online retail and B2B logistics. Companies have started investing in electric delivery trucks and route optimization software, aligning with sustainability goals while enhancing delivery efficiency. Real-time tracking has streamlined operations, boosting transparency. Despite driver shortages, improved wages and incentives helped retain talent. Infrastructure enhancements in metro areas, including smart city logistics and designated loading zones, have cut down turnaround times.
Looking forward, the market will witness a shift towards automation and digitization, with autonomous delivery pilots stepping up in industrial and campus settings. Smaller carriers will scale through digital freight platforms, optimizing logistics via data-driven networks. Environmental pressures will further propel zero-emission truck adoption, fuelled by investments in EV infrastructure. AI tools will revolutionize fleet management, ensuring dynamic rerouting and predictive maintenance capabilities. As urbanization intensifies, innovating to maintain efficient logistics will be essential.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$119.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$145.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Insights Local General Freight Trucking Market
- Increasing adoption of electric delivery vehicles driven by emission mandates and corporate sustainability objectives.
- Real-time digital freight platforms enable efficient load matching and routing for smaller carriers.
- Standard implementation of customer-focused tracking tools in B2B and B2C logistics.
- Urban freight consolidation hubs help alleviate congestion and improve economics.
- AI-enhanced telematics boost fuel efficiency, safety, and asset use.
- Growing e-commerce volumes call for reliable, rapid short-haul services in urban zones.
- Local logistics outsourcing is reducing costs and fostering flexibility for retailers and manufacturers.
- Significant government investments in infrastructure are refining delivery route efficiency.
- Real-time analytics improve dispatch visibility and customer satisfaction.
- Operational capacity strained by driver shortages, while high turnover inflates labor costs.
- Urban congestion and costly tolls erode profit margins for local freight carriers.
Local General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation
- By Type
- Less-Than-Truckload Transportation
- Intermodal Transportation
- Dry-Bulk Transportation
- Other Types
- By Size
- Medium Trucks
- Light Trucks
- By Application
- Industrial And Manufacturing
- Energy And Mining
- Food And Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare
- Other Applications
- By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
- South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
Your Takeaways From this Report
- Market size and growth projections (CAGR) from 2024 to 2034.
- Impact of geopolitical and economic changes on supply and demand.
- Market size, share, and outlook across regions and countries.
- Competitive and strategic analysis of market leaders.
- Short and long-term market trends, drivers, and opportunities.
- Trade and price analysis, including value chain assessments.
- Company profiles with insights into key strategies and financials.
- Latest industry news and developments.
Companies Featured
- FedEx Corporation
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Yellow Corporation
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- Landstar System Inc
- Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Schneider National
- Inc.
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc
- Luzhou Litong Industry Co.
- Ltd
- Yibin Dahuang Logistics Co.
- Ltd
- Infinity Cargo Logistics (China) Limited
- YAMATO TRANSPORT CO.
- LTD
- Nippon Express Company
- Ltd
- Yamato Transport
- Coupang Fulfillment Services Ltd
- DONGWON LOEX Co.
- Ltd
- Federal Express Corporation
- Oocl Uk Branch
- Royal Mail Group Limited
- Gxo Logistics Uk Limited
- Dhl Freight Gmbh
- DHL Express
- TNT Expressare and Spares
- Van der Vlist Russia
- Logistics Ekol Romania
- Frigoexpres
- S.C. PHARAON SPEED EXPRESS SRL
- Pavages J.M. Beaulieu Inc Les
- Smart Move Facilities Services Inc
- Blackmine Outfitters Trucking Ltd
- J & S Services Inc
- R & C Weare Logging Ltd
- N. W. White & Company
- Bayshore Transportation System Inc
- Benny Whitehead Inc
- Koleaseco Inc
- Nippon Express
- Rodovitor Transport and Vehicle Rental
- Yusen Logistics
- Fox Brasil
- Panalpina
- Maxitrans
- Forward Movers
- Creek General Transport
- Prime Transport LLC
- Haulier refrigerated & Chiller Van Transport Dubai
- Ardh Al Madina Group
- Alpha Omega International Trading Cc
- Autocarrier Transport
- Fpt Group (Pty) Ltd
- Standard Vulcanizers
- Atteridgeville Bus Service (Pty) Lt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia36qu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment