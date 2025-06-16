Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares



GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£32.89311
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2025

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Recommended Reading

  • June 16, 2025 06:30 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Shareholding
  • May 20, 2025 05:00 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Director Declaration

    Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”) 20 May 2025 In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, Admiral announces that with effect from 15 May 2025, Karen Green, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral,...

    Read More
    Director Declaration