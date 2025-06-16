Healthcare Transportation Service Market 2025-2034: Aging Populations, Chronic Conditions, and Decentralized Healthcare Systems Fueling Expansion

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Transportation Service Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Healthcare Transportation Service Market is predicted to be valued at USD 92.1 billion in 2025 with an expected growth at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 159.9 billion by 2034

This market is crucial for the timely and secure transportation of patients, medical supplies, and biological specimens, encompassing various services such as non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), ambulance services, and medical courier logistics.

As healthcare systems become more decentralized, effective transportation solutions are essential to fulfill patient needs. With growing elderly populations and an increase in chronic conditions, there's heightened demand for routine and accessible transportation. Healthcare providers are investing in efficient transport networks that support patient mobility, driven by shifts towards value-based care and patient-centric models. Additionally, private and third-party logistics providers are playing an increasingly significant role in offering specialized services in this sphere.

In 2024, digital platforms and patient engagement technologies notably advanced, integrating features like real-time tracking, appointment coordination, and telehealth. Partnerships between healthcare institutions and ride-hailing services expanded, improving accessibility in urban regions. Vehicles with life-support systems and ADA-compliant features became more prevalent, supporting patients with mobility challenges. AI and data analytics improved dispatch models, optimizing routes and turnaround times. The rise in demand for courier services, especially with decentralized clinical trials, emphasized the importance of reliable logistics in healthcare.

Going forward, automation, telemedicine integration, and policy-driven incentives are anticipated to further propel the market. Autonomous vehicles and drones are expected to innovate last-mile delivery, particularly in remote areas. Regulatory frameworks might expand, mandating quality and safety, offering opportunities for certified providers. As populations age, demand for assisted transportation and green initiatives, including electric ambulances, will gain momentum. Innovation and inclusivity remain core to the market's trajectory.

Key Insights

Collaboration with ride-hailing platforms is boosting patient access and reducing missed appointments.

Telehealth and NEMT services are merging to offer hybrid care models.

AI-based route optimization is enhancing logistics efficiency.

Mobile apps are empowering patients to manage transportation in real-time.

Increasing need for temperature-controlled logistics for biologics and diagnostics.

Aging populations demand more frequent transportation for healthcare visits.

Growth in home healthcare and clinical trials necessitates reliable logistics for medical supplies.

Expanded reimbursement and healthcare access initiatives are broadening service scope.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $92.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $159.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Centene Corporation

Molina Healthcare Inc.

DHL International GmbH

ARAMARK Holdings Corp.

Lyft Healthcare Inc.

ModivCare Solutions LLC

Piedmont Healthcare Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

FirstGroup plc

Blue Star Ltd.

Air Medical Group Holdings Inc.

Crothall Healthcare Inc.

Medical Transportation Management Inc.

ProHealth Care Inc.

Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc.

ProTransport-1

ATS Healthcare Ltd.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Medspeed LLC

SCR Medical Transportation Inc.

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Medi-Trans Inc.

Watts Healthcare Corporation

Midwest Medical Transport Company Llc

Veyo LLC

Ride RoundTrip Inc.

Goodfaith Medical Transportation Company Inc.

Hope Medical Transport and Training LLC.

WellMed Medical Management Inc

Market Segmentation By Type

Patient Transport

Incubator Transport

Mobile Treatment Facilities

Non-Medical Transport

By Mode Of Transportation

Water Transport

Ground Transport

By End User

Private Paying Customers

Nursing Care Facilities

Medical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvfkn1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment