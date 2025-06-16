Healthcare Logistics Market 2025-2034 | Demand for Temperature-sensitive Biologics, E-commerce Growth, and Enhanced Supply Chain Resilience Driving Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Logistics Market, valued at USD 81.5 billion in 2025, is set for a substantial growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 9.5%, reaching approximately USD 184 billion by 2034

This growth is fueled by increased demand for temperature-sensitive biologics, personalized medicine, and the overarching need for operational efficiency within supply chains.

With heightened healthcare expenditures and the e-commerce surge in healthcare products post-pandemic, logistics providers are innovating by adopting advanced cold chain solutions and real-time tracking technologies. There has been a notable emphasis on end-to-end visibility, which is essential for adhering to stringent regulatory frameworks.

The sector's expansion in 2024 was driven by the escalating demand for COVID-19 boosters and a broader application of real-time tracking. Major industry players have invested in AI for route optimization and blockchain technology to enhance supply chain transparency. This investment in smart cold chain infrastructure is particularly crucial in emerging markets.

Regulatory agencies have demanded more stringent compliance, prompting the industry to implement digital documentation systems. Partnerships between logistics firms and pharmaceutical companies have emerged, focusing on agile frameworks for temperature-sensitive shipments, thus bolstering the market's transparency and reliability.

Future projections for the healthcare logistics market include the integration of autonomous vehicles and drone logistics, further enhancing real-time management capabilities through digital twins. Innovations like smart packaging with embedded sensors will provide real-time condition monitoring of in-transit medical goods, while sustainability practices, such as eco-friendly transportation and energy-efficient warehouses, will become increasingly commonplace.

The demand for logistics tailored to home-based care and telemedicine is anticipated to rise. As governments and private entities expand healthcare infrastructure, especially in underserved regions, logistics will be crucial in ensuring equitable healthcare delivery.

Key Insights into the Healthcare Logistics Market:

Advanced cold chain logistics support the transport of temperature-sensitive products, ensuring product integrity.

Blockchain technology integration enhances supply chain transparency and traceability.

AI and machine learning are now standard for route optimization and warehouse automation.

Growth in last-mile delivery models supports direct-to-patient services and telemedicine.

Sustainable practices like green packaging and electric fleets are gaining priority.

Emerging markets present new opportunities for logistics providers due to expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Stricter regulatory requirements drive investment in monitoring and documentation technologies.

Cross-border regulations and cold chain compliance remain challenges, affecting costs and efficiency.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $184 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Air Canada

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

CEVA Logistics AG

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DHL Supply Chain

UPS Healthcare

FedEx HealthCare Solutions

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Cardinal Health Inc.

World Courier

Agility Logistics Corp.

Marken

Panalpina World Transport Ltd.

QuickSTAT

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx LLC

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

ModusLink Global Solutions Inc.

Cryoport Inc.

Movianto GmbH

Cold Chain Technologies

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co KG

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Logista Pharma SA

FedEx Custom Critical

BDP International Inc.

Purolator Inc.

MNX Global Logistics

Envirotainer AB

Yusen Logistics Co Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wtr3d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment