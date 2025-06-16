Public Bus Services Industry Report 2025-2034 | Public-Private Partnerships Propel Growth Worldwide

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Bus Services Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Public Bus Services Market is projected to be valued at USD 245.5 billion by 2025, and with a CAGR of 8.5%, it is expected to achieve global sales of USD 511.7 billion by 2034

This sector remains crucial for urban and interurban mobility, primarily serving dense urban centers and developing regions. Operators-ranging from government-run to private entities-offer various services, including fixed-route and on-demand options. As urban populations expand, the demand for reliable and sustainable public transportation intensifies.

In response, there is a substantive shift towards cleaner propulsion technologies like electric and hybrid buses, alongside digital advancements optimizing routes and payment collection. Influenced by governmental policies, urban development plans, and climate initiatives, public bus services are evolving to meet mounting requirements. Significant investments in 2024 focused on fleet modernization, smart ticketing, and low-emission vehicles. This has been evident as European and Asian cities push towards electric buses while North American cities bolster Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems to alleviate congestion.

The progression goes beyond urban zones, touching rural areas through digital ticketing and flexible routing. However, challenges such as aging infrastructure and the need for electric-compatible depots underline the ongoing transformation. Looking towards 2025 and beyond, the market is set to integrate with smart city frameworks, expanding electrification, and enhancing automation. Autonomous shuttles and AI-driven systems are set for pilot phases, reinforcing service efficiency and safety.

Electrification accelerates with advancements in battery technology, impacting charging times and integrating renewable energy at bus depots. Climate-focused urban planning is set to augment through dedicated bus lanes and congestion pricing, encouraging shifts towards public transit. Meanwhile, governmental and operator initiatives will enhance workforce training and digital infrastructures, underlining the future adaptability of public bus services.

Key Insights of the Public Bus Services Market:

Global electrification is propelling bus fleets with government mandates and improved batteries supporting longer routes.

Integration into Mobility-as-a-Service platforms is streamlining multimodal travel and promoting public transit usage.

BRT adoption offers a cost-effective measure against urban congestion, enhancing service frequency.

Technological advancements in ticketing and passenger updates are improving operational transparency and user experiences.

Data analytics facilitate optimized scheduling and demand-responsive transport services matching fluctuating commuter needs.

Governments aid modernization through subsidies, regulations, and investment in infrastructure and fleet electrification.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $245.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $511.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

Type: Large Type

Body Built: Customizable

Fuel Type: Electric and Hybrid, Other Fuel Types

Application: Long Distance Transport, Specialist Services

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Companies Featured

BC Transit Corporation

Transport International Holdings Limited

The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company

Transdev Group

The Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

Chicago Transit Authority

MTR Corporation Limited

Transport for London

Eurobusways Ltd.

PostBus Switzerland Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

AB Volvo Ltd.

Scania AB

Tata Motors Limited

SML Isuzu Limited

Hino Motors Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Marcopolo S.A.

Bridj Inc.

OurBus Inc.

Chariot Transit Inc.

First Student Inc.

Greyhound Lines Inc.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited

FirstGroup plc

National Express Group plc

Stagecoach Group plc

Nobina AB

Arriva plc

Durham School Services L.P.

First Transit Inc.

Keolis Transit America Inc.

Kowloon Motor Bus Company Limited

MV Transportation Inc.

Petermann LLC

Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens Co.

SBS Transit Ltd.

SMRT Corporation Ltd.

Stock Transportation Ltd.

Student Transportation of America Inc.

The Go-Ahead Group plc

Tower Transit Group Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i64zk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment