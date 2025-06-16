North America Geotextiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | High Competition Spurs Innovation, Non-Woven Geotextiles Lead Market with Unique Properties and Cost Efficiency

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Geotextiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural, Synthetic) by Product (Non-Woven, Woven), Application (Separation & Stabilization), Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Geotextiles Market, valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.40%

This growth is driven by increasing civil engineering, agricultural, and transportation activities in the region. Geotextiles play a crucial role in preventing soil erosion into drainage systems in embankment dams, roads, highways, and reservoirs. The thriving civil engineering sector fuels further demand for geotextiles.

Geotextiles are also pivotal in promoting vegetation growth and mitigating soil erosion. Current research into their application under unpredictable climatic conditions is boosting their demand, particularly within the agricultural industry, serving as a fundamental growth driver for the geotextile market in North America.

The market features a high level of competitive rivalry due to numerous manufacturers operating in North America. However, the burgeoning demand for geotextiles across various applications enables small and medium manufacturers to maintain a competitive edge.

Non-woven geotextiles commanded a significant market share in 2022, attributed to properties like absorbency, liquid repellency, and mechanical strength. These geotextiles are produced without converting fabric into yarn, leading to reduced manufacturing costs and fostering new market entrants.

Geotextiles are integral to multiple agro-industrial applications, including protection, storage, and growth stimulation in fields such as horticulture, farming, husbandry, and aquaculture. They also offer vital protection from environmental elements and pest control, further propelling the market's growth trajectory.

North America Geotextiles Market Report Highlights

The synthetic segment held the highest revenue share of 92.0% in 2024.

Non-woven geotextiles led the market with a revenue share of 63.4% in 2024, due to rising transport infrastructure demand.

The separation & stabilization application segment claimed the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2024.

Drainage systems application is anticipated to grow fastest with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

The U.S. market dominated with a 74.0% revenue share in 2024.

