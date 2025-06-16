Electronic Weighing Machines Industry Analysis and Investment Opportunities 2025-2030

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Weighing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Weighing Machines was valued at US$4.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Electronic Weighing Machines market.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as A&D Company, Limited, Adam Equipment Ltd, Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the electronic weighing machines market is driven by several factors including regulatory compliance pressures, the shift toward digital supply chains, rising automation in manufacturing and retail, and advances in sensor and connectivity technologies.



Weight-based regulatory labeling in packaged goods, pharmaceutical compositions, and hazardous chemical transport has made electronic verification systems mandatory across many geographies. Government departments and metrology agencies require periodic calibration and certification, ensuring stable aftermarket demand for replacement and service.



The digitalization of supply chains is compelling enterprises to use weighing data not just for measurement but for analytics, forecasting, and operational optimization. Real-time weight capture supports dynamic pricing, predictive restocking, and automated reordering in retail and distribution environments. Cloud-connected weighing systems are thus becoming an integral part of warehouse automation and Industry 4.0 rollouts.



Sensor innovation and miniaturization are driving down costs while increasing accuracy. Load cells made from monolithic aluminum or stainless steel now offer ruggedness with high sensitivity. The rise of embedded software and remote diagnostics tools is enabling smart maintenance, multi-device control, and cross-platform analytics. As sustainability efforts grow, weight data is also being used to track raw material efficiency, packaging usage, and carbon impact positioning electronic weighing machines as both operational and strategic assets in the modern enterprise.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Laboratory Scale Type segment, which is expected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Retail Scale Type segment is also set to grow at 1.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Electronic Weighing Machines market report include:

A&D Company, Limited

Adam Equipment Ltd.

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company

CAS Corporation

Contech Instruments Ltd.

Doran Scales, Inc.

Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Flintec Group AB

Ishida Co., Ltd.

Jadever Scale Co., Ltd.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Ohaus Corporation

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corporation

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Electronic Weighing Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Digitalization in Retail and Logistics Sectors Spurs Demand for Electronic Weighing Systems

Adoption of Legal-for-Trade Standards Throws the Spotlight on Certified Weighing Technologies

Increased Focus on Food Safety and Labeling Accuracy Strengthens Business Case for Digital Scales

Rising Demand From E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers Propels Growth in Parcel Weighing Machines

Expansion of Agricultural and Aquaculture Sectors Drives Need for Field-Ready Weighing Equipment

Integration of Barcode, RFID, and POS Interfaces Enhances System Connectivity and Traceability

Growth in Precision Weighing Applications in Laboratories Fuels High-Accuracy Sensor Development

OEM Focus on Cost-Efficient, Compact Designs Expands Access to SMBs and Rural Markets

Regulatory Emphasis on Weight-Based Billing and Taxation Drives Market Compliance

Shift Toward Cloud-Connected and IoT-Enabled Weighing Systems Supports Data Integration

Advancements in Load Cell and Microcontroller Technologies Improve Measurement Speed and Stability

Demand for Stainless Steel, Waterproof Designs Accelerates Adoption in Harsh Operating Environments

Growing Popularity of Portable and Rechargeable Weighing Devices Enhances Market Reach

Customization for Industry-Specific Needs Strengthens Vertical Market Penetration

Rise in Packaging and Manufacturing Automation Drives Embedded Weighing System Integration

Smart Kitchen and Home Appliances Adoption Expands the Consumer Segment of Digital Scales

Emergence of Self-Checkout Systems in Retail Propels Use of Integrated Weighing Modules

OEM-Retail Partnerships Enable Mass Deployment of Multi-Function Weighing Terminals

Need for Fraud Prevention and Traceability in Supply Chains Drives Secure Weighing Systems

Digitization of Compliance Reporting Supports e-Governance and Transparent Trade Practices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b29fx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment