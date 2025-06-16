Western U.S. Flat Steel Industry Report 2025: Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - Rising Infrastructure Developments Propel Demand in Construction

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western U.S. Flat Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hot Rolled Coil, Coated Steel, Cold Rolled Coil), Application (Buildings & Construction, Energy) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western U.S. Flat Steel Market, valued at USD 33.82 billion in 2024, is on track to expand to USD 43.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.90%. This growth is primarily driven by rising infrastructural advancements in Western U.S. states, leading to an increased demand for flat steel in construction-related applications.

Segmented by product, the market consists of HRC, CRC, coated steel, and others. With its low cost and high durability, HRC dominates in terms of volume, serving various sectors including construction, automotive, railways, and machinery.

Application-wise, the market covers building & construction, automotive & transportation, machinery & equipment, energy, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is set to grow robustly due to modern transportation initiatives and growing investments in the automotive industry within the Western U.S.

Illustrating this trend, Ford Motor Company announced in February 2022 a USD 20.0 billion investment in electric vehicle (EV) development, with an eye toward a USD 50.0 billion investment by 2027 to produce 20 million EVs annually by 2026, underscoring significant momentum in this sector.

Market competitiveness is intensifying with multiple players, both small and established. There's a noticeable shift towards sustainability, prompting steel companies to adopt advanced technologies for better efficiency and capacity. For example, U.S. Steel Corporation allocated USD 3.00 billion in January 2022 for a new sustainable technology-driven mill in Osceola, Arkansas, next to their Big River Steel plant.

Western U.S. Flat Steel Market Report Highlights

CRC accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.3% in 2024, due to its low carbon content.

The building & construction sector claimed a 36.3% revenue share in 2024, propelled by urbanization and population growth, which increase demand for residential and commercial structures.

The automotive and transportation segment is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The coated steel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

The Western U.S. steel industry is striving for decarbonization with EAF technology at the forefront.

This report addresses:

Vital market intelligence for informed decision-making.

Comprehensive market estimates and forecasts through 2030.

Trend analyses and growth opportunity identification.

Revenue forecasts across segments and regions.

Market share analysis and competitive strategy insights.

Innovative product listings to stay competitive.

Impact of COVID-19 and strategies to maintain market position.

Companies Featured

California Steel Industries

Commercial Metals Company

Phoenix Steel Service, Inc.

Rolled Steel Products Corporation

Steel Dynamics

Steelco USA

United States Steel Corporation

