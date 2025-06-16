U.S. Geotextile Industry Research 2025: Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2018-2030 by Material (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Woven, Non-Woven), Application (Erosion Control, Drainage System)

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Geotextile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Woven, Non-Woven), Application (Erosion Control, Drainage System) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Geotextile Market, valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2024, is poised for growth, projected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.10%

This expansion is driven by the cost-effectiveness and durability of geotextiles, alongside rising environmental concerns about soil erosion. Regulatory support and promotional policies have boosted awareness of geotextile benefits.

Geotextiles find major applications in road construction and drainage systems. With substantial investments following the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the U.S. infrastructure sector is set to demand a significant share. Over USD 550 billion is earmarked for infrastructure from 2022-2026, including highways, bridges, marine projects, pipelines, airports, and railways.

Innovation fueled by government initiatives further encourages market growth, contributing to employment opportunities and environmental improvements. Regulatory standards set by agencies like the American Association of State Highway and Transport Officials (AASHTO) ensure high product quality, boosting exports and market expansion.

Synthetic geotextiles, made from nylon, polyester, or polyethylene, dominate with 91.8% revenue share in 2024 due to their durability and cost-effectiveness. Despite challenges like petroleum reliance, synthetic fibers provide the industry with essential properties like tensile strength, absorbency, and mechanical resilience.

Non-woven geotextiles lead the market, accounting for 62.5% of revenue in 2024. Their properties such as liquid repellency and strength make them ideal for various applications, including waste landfills, canals, and mining. The need for lining systems that enhance puncture resistance and resiliency significantly drives demand.

While substitutes like geonets and geogrids exist, geotextiles remain cost-effective due to low-cost raw materials and efficient manufacturing processes. The market faces moderate substitution threats but continues to benefit from its affordability and versatility.

U.S. Geotextile Market Report Highlights

Synthetic materials lead the market, attributed to durability, strength, and moisture resistance.

Non-woven geotextiles dominate due to their absorbency and mechanical strength.

Geotextiles enhance lining systems in landfills, canals, and dams, providing resilient protective layers.

Geotextile substitutes pose a moderate threat but are generally more expensive.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making.

Market forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation to stay ahead in the market.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive market analysis across regions and segments.

Insights into the competitive landscape and key players.

Exploration of future trends and market drivers.

Actionable recommendations for discovering new revenue streams.

Companies Featured

GSE Environmental

TYPAR Geosynthetics

Belton Industries

AGRU AMERICA, INC.

SKAPS Industries

Propex Operating Company, LLC

HUESKER International

Terrafix Geosynthetics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahr18b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment