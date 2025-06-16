Hyperlocal Home Utility Services Market Analysis 2025-2030 - Smartphone Penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Opens Hyperlocal Market Growth Beyond Metros

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperlocal Home Utility Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hyperlocal Home Utility Services was valued at US$911.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Hyperlocal Home Utility Services market.







The growth in the hyperlocal home utility services market is driven by several factors, including increasing smartphone penetration, rising consumer preference for convenience, and improved digital infrastructure enabling service matchmaking and workforce management. Technology enablers such as AI-based service allocation, real-time tracking, and mobile payments are helping platforms achieve scale while enhancing user experience. The proliferation of gig economy workers and micro-entrepreneurs is also ensuring a ready supply of service professionals.



From an end-use perspective, the increase in dual-income households, growth in urban rental housing, and demand for time-saving home management solutions are propelling market adoption. The expansion of value-added offerings such as predictive appliance maintenance, home sanitization, and subscription-based home care bundles is further broadening revenue streams. As urban populations grow and digital literacy rises, hyperlocal utility service platforms are expected to become a mainstay of household convenience infrastructure globally.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Independent House segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.8%. The Apartment segment is also set to grow at 16% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $248.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.5% CAGR to reach $382.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Hyperlocal Home Utility Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Angi (formerly Angie's List), Amazon Home Services, Bro4u, ByNext, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Hyperlocal Home Utility Services market report include:

Angi (formerly Angie's List)

Amazon Home Services

Bro4u

ByNext

Clykk Services

DoorDash

EdgeGrid

Exagen

GoPuff

Grab

Handy

Helpr

Homesjoy

Housecall Pro

Instacart

Lyft

Mr. Right

QuikrServices

TaskRabbit

Thumbtack

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $911.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Hyperlocal Home Utility Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Urban Populations and Time-Constrained Consumers Fuel Demand for On-Demand Home Utility Services

Expansion of App-Based Booking Platforms Drives Real-Time Access to Local Electricians, Plumbers, and Cleaners

Rising Consumer Expectations for Instant Service Fulfillment Strengthen Need for Hyperlocal Workforce Networks

Digital Payments and Contactless Transactions Accelerate Adoption of Local Home Service Platforms

Smartphone Penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Opens Hyperlocal Market Growth Beyond Metros

Platform Integration With Review and Rating Systems Increases Transparency and Builds Consumer Trust

AI-Powered Dispatch and Routing Tools Optimize Service Matching and Reduce Wait Times

Integration With Smart Home Devices Opens Future Demand for IoT-Enabled Maintenance and Diagnostics

Franchise and Aggregator Models in Home Utilities Create Standardized Experience Across Local Markets

Growing Elderly Population and Assisted Living Needs Drive In-Home Medical and Utility Support Services

Rise in Eco-Conscious Consumers Encourages Growth of Green Cleaning and Energy-Efficient Appliance Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgcurz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment