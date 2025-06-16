Custody Services Market Outlook 2025-2030: Emergence of ESG-Focused Investment Products Fuels Adoption of Specialized Custodial Reporting

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Service - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Custody Service was valued at US$39.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$53.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Custody Service market.







The growth in the custody services market is driven by several factors related to capital market expansion, investor protection, and technological advancement. The steady rise in global assets under management (AUM), especially in emerging markets and alternative asset classes, is increasing the need for custodial infrastructure that can support diverse, globalized portfolios. Regulatory pressures for transparency, segregation of duties, and risk control are reinforcing the demand for Third-party custody services among financial institutions and fiduciaries.



Digital transformation in asset servicing is enabling custodians to deliver more scalable, real-time, and client-centric offerings, improving service competitiveness and operational efficiency. The entrance of digital assets into mainstream finance is driving both traditional and new-age custodians to invest in next-generation custody platforms that meet the security and regulatory requirements of institutional crypto holders. Lastly, the growing complexity of cross-border transactions and investment compliance is positioning custody providers as strategic partners in global fund management, not just as back-office facilitators. These forces collectively underscore the pivotal role of custody services in the evolving architecture of global capital markets.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Apex Group Ltd., Bank of New York Mellon, Bankers Trust, BNP Paribas Securities Services, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Equity Type segment, which is expected to reach US$25.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Fixed Income Type segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $10.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $11.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Custody Service Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Custody Service market report include:

Apex Group Ltd.

Bank of New York Mellon

Bankers Trust

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Brown Brothers Harriman

Citibank

CSC Global

Deutsche Bank

Euroclear

HSBC Holdings plc

Intertrust Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Trust Corporation

Pictet Group

SIX Group

Societe Generale Securities Services

SS&C Technologies

Standard Chartered Bank

State Street Corporation

UBS Group AG

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Custody Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Institutional Investment in Digital Assets Propels Demand for Crypto Custody Services

Tightening Regulatory Oversight in Financial Markets Strengthens the Business Case for Secure Custodial Solutions

Expansion of Wealth Management Services Throws the Spotlight on Third-Party Custody Providers

Surge in Family Offices and HNWIs Drives Demand for Tailored Custody Portfolios

Growth in Asset Tokenization Fuels Adoption of Custodians with Digital Infrastructure Capabilities

Cybersecurity Concerns and Compliance Requirements Drive Demand for Insured Custody Models

Institutional Entry Into the Crypto Market Accelerates Need for Segregated, Regulated Custody Platforms

Globalization of Asset Flows Expands Addressable Market for Cross-Border Custody Services

Integration with Fund Administration and Prime Brokerage Functions Enhances Custody Value Proposition

Emergence of ESG-Focused Investment Products Fuels Adoption of Specialized Custodial Reporting

Rising Complexity of Multijurisdictional Portfolios Spurs Demand for Legal and Tax-Compliant Custody

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1p8o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment