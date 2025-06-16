North America Cheese Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Boosts Growth as Lactose Intolerance Poses Challenges

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cheese Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces, Flavours, Ready To Eat), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America cheese powder market size is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods owing to a time-constrained lifestyle. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects associated with synthetic food ingredients is further driving the growth of natural ingredients, such as cheese powders, in the region.







Consumers around the world are demanding convenient solutions that can help with their busy lifestyles and simplify nutritional requirements. Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals are becoming an essential part of human life. These meals are preferred due to their nutritional values, ease of preparation, and availability of a wide selection. These meals have played a significant role in the growth of the food & beverage industry and are highly popular among end-users.



The U.S. fast-food industry has witnessed tremendous growth from being a mere USD 6 billion industry in 1970 to more than USD 250 billion in 2019. People have been increasingly focusing on the ingredients and flavors used in the food products along with their origin. This changing trend has pushed manufacturers to offer new and innovative ingredients, helping the growth of the market.



The food service and retail sectors are finding major opportunities for the product across the globe. Millennials are pushing manufacturers to think out of the box as this generation prefers products that are healthy, high in proteins, easy-to-use, and taste good. Their needs have a huge impact on the way products are manufactured, including the packaging elements.



However, the increasing occurrence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies is expected to hinder the growth of the cheese powder market over the forecast period in North America. Lactose intolerance is a very common trait found across almost every part of the world and over 60% of the global population has some levels of milk allergies. Consumers with lactose intolerance are turning their focus toward lactose-free plant-based alternatives to incorporate the necessary calcium and vitamins in their diet, which is expected to create challenges for the market in the region.



North America Cheese Powder Market Report Highlights

The cheddar segment held the largest revenue share of 38.6% in the North America cheese powder industry in 2024, primarily due to its versatility and widespread popularity across various food applications.

The Swiss segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in unique flavors and gourmet food experiences.

The snacks segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024, owing to the increasing consumer preference for convenient, flavorful snacks.

The U.S. dominated the North America cheese powder market with a revenue share of 79.9% in 2024 due to its robust consumer demand for convenience foods and snacks.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered North America





North America Cheese Powder Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related Market Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Companies Featured

Kerry Group plc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

dsm-firmenich

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Tate & Lyle

The California Milk Advisory Board (Real California Cheese)

FrieslandCampina

CREMEITALIA

ADM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un1mkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment