Shareholders who lost money on PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) between March 7, 2024 and March 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of PepGen should contact the Firm prior to the August 8, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The lawsuit alleges that PepGen and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical information regarding its lead product candidate, PGN-EDO51, and its associated clinical trials.

According to the filed complaint, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that:

PGN-EDO51 was less effective and safe than publicly claimed;

than publicly claimed; The CONNECT2 study was dangerous or deficient for obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval;

was dangerous or deficient for obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval; These issues significantly undermined the clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects of PGN-EDO51;

of PGN-EDO51; Consequently, the Company’s public statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading.

The truth began to emerge on July 30, 2024, when PepGen announced what it characterized as “positive clinical data” from the first dose cohort (5 mg/kg) in its CONNECT1 study. The Company reported that PGN-EDO51 achieved a mean absolute dystrophin level of 0.61% of normal and a 0.26% change from baseline after four doses, measured at week 13 via Western blot analysis.

However, analysts from Stifel and Leerink Partners noted that the dystrophin increase fell below PepGen’s expectations of 1% or greater—raising concerns about the drug’s efficacy. Stifel described the results as “disappointing.”

In response, PepGen’s stock price plummeted by 32.69%, falling $5.55 to close at $11.43 per share on July 31, 2024.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.