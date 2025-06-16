U.S. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Trends Analysis 2025-2030 by Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome), Drugs (Restasis, Xiidra), Product (Cyclosporine)

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome), Drugs (Restasis, Xiidra), Product (Cyclosporine), Dosage Form, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to USD 3.47 billion by 2030, propelled by a CAGR of 6.00%.

The escalating prevalence of dry eye disease (DED) has been a key driver of market expansion, with 6.8% of U.S. adults diagnosed by 2024. The increasing number of cases, especially among women and the aging population, underscores the need for effective treatments, presenting significant opportunities for market players.

The demographic shift towards an older population, particularly those aged 65 and above, has intensified the demand for treatment, prompting pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to refine their strategies. Increased screen time due to digital device usage in 2023 and 2024 has also heightened awareness and demand for DED treatments. Innovations in therapeutic options, including new prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products, are driving improved diagnosis and treatment efficacy.

In 2025, the introduction of novel therapies such as Reproxalap, IC 265, and Acoltremon are expected to elevate relief opportunities for patients and fuel further market growth.

Approximately 20 million Americans suffering from DED create prominent treatment needs and market potential for companies.

Evaporative dry eye syndrome led the market in 2024, holding 82.5% of the revenue share within the type segment.

Cequa is the fastest-growing drug segment, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

Cyclosporine dominated the product segment in 2024, noted for its efficacy in increasing tear production and reducing inflammation.

Artificial tears and eye drops providing rapid symptom relief predominated the dosage form in 2024.

OTC drugs are expected to register a robust CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Retail pharmacies controlled the market, though online pharmacies demonstrated the fastest CAGR of 6.6%.

In August 2024, the launch of OCuSOFT's Retaine Allergy prescription-strength antihistamine drops reinforced its focus on dry eye and allergy relief solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States



