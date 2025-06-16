Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Business and Investment Opportunities 2025-2030

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Intelligence - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Communication Intelligence was valued at US$7.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Communication Intelligence market.







The growth in the communication intelligence market is driven by several factors related to technological evolution, shifting defense doctrines, and multi-sector demand expansion. One of the most influential drivers is the global rise in asymmetric and hybrid threats, which require nations to invest in persistent, preemptive surveillance across multiple communication domains. The rapid digitization of communication especially the explosion of mobile, satellite, and encrypted channels has further amplified the need for sophisticated COMINT tools that can handle high data volumes with speed and accuracy.

On the technological front, advancements in spectrum monitoring, AI-based signal classification, and SDR integration are enabling more agile, real-time threat detection and analysis, significantly boosting operational efficiency. The integration of COMINT with cyber intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities is also leading to comprehensive multi-domain intelligence systems that are more effective in modern conflict scenarios. Additionally, regional military modernization programs, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, are fueling market demand, supported by rising defense budgets and strategic partnerships.

On the civilian side, the increasing need for national infrastructure protection and public safety intelligence is opening up new non-military use cases. Furthermore, heightened global surveillance laws and regulatory support are pushing governments to develop indigenous COMINT technologies, creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers and defense contractors. These converging factors collectively underscore a sustained and robust trajectory for the global communication intelligence market.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Communication Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Geopolitical Tensions Throw the Spotlight on Real-Time Communication Intelligence Capabilities

Modern Warfare Strategies Drive Adoption of AI-Enabled Signal Interception and Analysis Tools

Expansion of Asymmetric Threats Propels Growth in Tactical COMINT Systems for Defense Forces

Proliferation of Encrypted and Digital Communication Channels Accelerates Demand for Advanced Decryption Capabilities

Increasing Cross-Border Surveillance Operations Strengthens the Business Case for Mobile and Portable COMINT Platforms

Integration of COMINT with ISR Architectures Expands the Addressable Market in Joint Operations and Multi-Domain Warfare

Surge in Electronic Warfare Investments Drives Development of Next-Generation Signal Detection and Exploitation Tools

Advancements in Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) Spur Innovation in Frequency Agility and Interception Flexibility

Growth of Counter-Terrorism and Homeland Security Missions Generates Demand for Civilian-Grade COMINT Solutions

Push Toward Centralized Command & Control Systems Drives Integration of COMINT into Network-Centric Defense Architectures

Rising Focus on Border and Maritime Security Drives the Deployment of COMINT in ISR Patrol and Naval Systems

Need for Real-Time Situational Awareness in Tactical Environments Sustains Growth in AI-Augmented COMINT Analytics

