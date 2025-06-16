Advanced Psych Services Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Exemplary Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services

Worcester, Massachusetts, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Advanced Psych Services (APS), a Worcester-based provider of comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment, celebrates its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, it has delivered quality care to individuals and families navigating the challenges of mental illness, substance use disorders, and emotional distress.

Advanced Psych Services

“It’s not just our longevity that we commemorate. We celebrate the impact we’ve had, the lives we’ve touched, the families we’ve supported, and the communities we’ve helped strengthen,” says Dr. Mohamad Rachid Och, director and former co-owner of APS. “We pride ourselves on not stopping at diagnosis and treatment. Our mission has always been to meet patients where they are clinically, socially, and emotionally and walk with them toward wellness.”

APS has always prioritized human connection. It has been a consistent partner to patients during times of legal trouble, housing instability, child welfare investigations, and immigration complexities. The team provides evaluations for court proceedings, assistance with guardianship processes, and cultural competency in treating immigrant populations, ensuring that care is accessible, respectful, and effective.

This philosophy has been apparent throughout the practice’s journey. Dr. Och’s journey began in the 1980s and evolved into a larger mission in 2000 with the creation of Prescott Healthcare. That mission continued through the foundation of Island Counseling Center in 2007 and eventually into what is now Advanced Psych Services, established in 2009. Throughout that evolution, many of the same staff and patients followed. This demonstrates the loyalty, trust, and clinical excellence at the core of the organization.

Now, APS is known for offering a full spectrum of care, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy, and treatment for addiction, particularly opioid use disorders through medication-assisted treatment. One of the practice’s standout offerings is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive, outpatient treatment for individuals with depression that is non-responsive to medication and psychotherapy.

Dr. Och shares a case that illustrates the impact of this cutting-edge treatment. A patient who had endured years of medication trials began the NeuroStar TMS program at APS. “Just 12 sessions into the 36-session protocol, his wife told us they’re noticing some improvements. The patient’s mood had lifted, daily functioning improved, and for the first time in years, they felt hope.” This is only one of the numerous stories that exemplify APS’ impact.

Dr. Mohamad Och

Much of this impact has been made possible through organizational growth and stability. Many team members have been with the practice for over 15 years, with deep institutional knowledge and a shared commitment to patient care. That continuity allows for a higher quality of care and long-term therapeutic relationships. These are the kinds of relationships that foster real transformation.

This growth has also enabled Dr. Och to pursue new ways to expand his mission beyond traditional psychiatric care. Leveraging over 40 years of experience as a psychiatrist, he launched a coaching practice. Its mission is to help individuals and families navigate complex mental health systems.

This initiative extends the mission of Advanced Psych Services by guiding patients toward proper diagnoses, effective treatment plans, and optimal care, especially when existing care falls short. “The goal is still the same,” says Dr. Och. “I want to help people live their lives free from emotional and physical crises by guiding them toward personal and relational well-being.”

The 25-year milestone of Advanced Psych Services demonstrates what care grounded in compassion, driven by science, and sustained by vision can accomplish. From the earliest days of psychiatry rooted in community values to today’s state-of-the-art treatment options, APS has always been committed to helping people heal, grow, and reclaim their lives.

