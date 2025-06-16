Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2034 | OEM and Aftermarket TPMS Solutions Surge Amidst Increasing Safety Mandates

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market is projected to witness substantial growth, with valuations escalating from USD 9.8 billion in 2025 to USD 42.3 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 17.7%

This underlines TPMS's crucial role not just in vehicle safety but also in optimizing vehicle performance by ensuring optimal tire pressure, thereby reducing wear and enhancing fuel efficiency. In 2024, the TPMS market experienced significant expansion, powered by stringent vehicle safety mandates and the surging demand for smart car technologies.

Europe, North America, and parts of Asia have enforced strict regulations necessitating TPMS in all new vehicles, driving OEM integrations. The aftermarket segment saw growth as older vehicles were upgraded for compliance. Notable innovations include sensor miniaturization, extended battery life, and smartphone app integrations, particularly relevant in the context of increasing electric vehicle production, which demands sophisticated pressure monitoring for range and tire management.

Looking forward, the TPMS market is set to evolve significantly with vehicle electrification, autonomous vehicle trends, and integration into smart tire systems. Advanced TPMS solutions will feature real-time diagnostics, temperature monitoring, and seamless wireless communication with vehicle systems. OEMs are expected to integrate TPMS with preventive maintenance and fleet data logging capabilities.

Aftermarket offerings are likely to grow, especially for commercial fleets and older vehicles in emerging markets. The future of TPMS technology will likely focus on enhanced cybersecurity, cloud integration, and AI-driven predictive alerts.

Key Insights Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

Growth of wireless TPMS solutions with Bluetooth connectivity for real-time monitoring and maintenance.

Specialized TPMS developments for EVs, including temperature detection and energy-efficient sensors.

OEMs integrating TPMS with ADAS and infotainment systems for centralized diagnostics.

Expanding aftermarket TPMS kits for commercial vehicles and aging fleet compliance.

Utilization of cloud platforms for predictive maintenance using TPMS data.

Regulatory mandates in key markets enforcing TPMS in new vehicles.

Increased consumer awareness of optimal tire pressure benefits.

A surge in global EV production requiring advanced monitoring systems.

Demand for vehicle connectivity enhancing real-time diagnostics.

High cost and complexity of direct TPMS systems affecting market penetration.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $42.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Your Takeaways From this Report

Projected market growth and size from 2024-2034.

Impact of geopolitical and economic changes on TPMS market dynamics.

Market trends, technological advancements, and supply chain analyses.

Competitive analytics of key products and market segments.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation By Type

Indirect TPMS

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Sales Channel Type

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Companies Featured

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

Saint-Gobain Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Johnson Window Films Inc.

Madico Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

TintFit Window Films Ltd.

Global Window Films

Solar Screen International SA

Huper Optik USA

Armolan Performance Films Pvt Ltd.

Nexfil Co Ltd.

Hanita Coatings

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.

Llumar

SunTek Industries

Rayno Window Film Inc.

XPEL Inc.

Flexfilm Ltd.

Geoshield Ltd.

American Standard Window Films

LINTEC Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

V-KOOL Inc.

Apex Window Films

Tri-State Window Tint

Raytech USA Inc





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8t47t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment