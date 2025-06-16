PayPal Competitor Profile 2025: PayPal Continues Global Expansion with BNPL and New Financial Services

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: PayPal 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers detailed information and insights into PayPal, including an in-depth look at its business operations, comprehensive coverage of its products and services, and a comparative assessment with key alternative payment solutions. It also includes information on PayPal’s revenue model, performance highlights, and a timeline of important events and milestones in the company’s development.



PayPal is one of the largest global payment services providers. It enables digital payments and offers acceptance solutions for consumers and merchants. The company specializes in online payments, mobile and ecommerce, fund transfers, and payment processing. It has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Zong, Paydiant, CyActive, Modest, Braintree, Xoom, and Zettle (previously known as iZettle).

PayPal is now available in more than 200 markets. It is particularly active in the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The solution is accepted at over 35 million merchants globally and supports all major payment networks, including American Express, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Discover. Following its spinoff from eBay in July 2015, PayPal operates as an independent publicly traded company. Its platform allows consumers and merchants to receive funds in over 100 currencies.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are increasingly gaining in popularity among consumers globally, particularly for ecommerce purchases. To capitalize on this trend, PayPal is focusing on expanding its BNPL services. The company also entered the cryptocurrency services space in October 2020. In addition, PayPal launched PayPal Savings-an interest-bearing savings account-in collaboration with Synchrony Bank.

In August 2024, it launched Fastlane, a guest checkout feature aimed at simplifying the payment experience. In February 2025, PayPal introduced PayPal Open, a unified platform featuring merchant services to support businesses of various sizes. These developments reflect PayPal's ongoing efforts to offer flexible and accessible payment solutions to both consumers and merchants around the world.



Key Highlights

In October 1999, PayPal officially launched in the US.

In November 2016, PayPal introduced Siri voice command functionality for users with iOS10 devices in 31 countries, enabling users to make payments via voice command.

In May 2021, PayPal acquired digital asset security infrastructure provider Curv to further expand its services in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

In February 2025, Launched PayPal Open, a unified platform for businesses of all sizes, by unifying all of PayPal's merchant offerings under a single platform. The platform integrates tools like checkout, invoicing, working capital, and payment orchestration, aiming to simplify operations for businesses. Initially available in the US, this will be expanded to the UK and Germany later in 2025.

In April 2025, Opened a new regional hub in Dubai, the UAE, serving as PayPal's first location in the Middle East and Africa.

