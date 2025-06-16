Kaltura and APTN Bring Indigenous Voices to Screens Across Canada with Streaming Service APTN lumi

New York, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Cloud, today announced that it has partnered with Canadian television network APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network) to power APTN lumi, a streaming service that delivers content to Indigenous communities across Canada and the globe.

APTN is dedicated to sharing Indigenous perspectives, stories, and cultures through original news, documentaries, dramas, and educational content created by and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. With the launch of APTN lumi, the network aims to expand its digital footprint and promote understanding, foster dialogue, and amplify Indigenous voices across Canada.

Leveraging Kaltura’s end-to-end OTT video platform, APTN lumi offers the largest curated collection of Indigenous stories and Indigenous-language content in one destination. The service is available across web and mobile, making it easy for viewers to discover and engage with Indigenous voices wherever they are.

APTN selected Kaltura for its deep expertise in powering OTT platforms for public broadcasters and mission-driven media organizations. Kaltura’s solution includes a robust content management system, multi-platform distribution, monetization capabilities, AI-driven personalization, and fully branded white-label applications for mobile, tablet, web, and Smart TVs. The launch of the new APTN lumi platform includes full integration with APTN’s CMS, VOD support in multiple Indigenous languages, and infrastructure for subscription purchases.

“For over 25 years, APTN’s mission has been to share Indigenous perspectives, stories and cultures through content created by and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities,” said John Bauer, Director of Digital Media and IT at APTN. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kaltura to expand our reach and bring these voices to a broader audience.”

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to work with visionary partners like APTN and help bring their mission to life through our technology,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer Officer at Kaltura. “We’re proud to support the distribution of Indigenous stories and Indigenous-language content, making them accessible to viewers across Canada.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com







About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.







