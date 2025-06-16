Renewable Energy Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Capacity to Surge to 11.2TW by 2035, Driven by Solar and Wind

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Renewable Energy (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The power sector is witnessing a significant expansion in renewable energy sources driven by technological advancements, policy support, and increasing awareness of the need for sustainable energy solutions. As a result, renewables, especially solar PV and wind, are becoming more prevalent in the energy mix.

The new investment in renewables will be spearheaded by solar PV, followed by onshore and offshore wind. By 2030, new investments in solar PV and wind together will reach $657.16 billion.



The global renewable energy capacity market is poised for considerable expansion, with projections indicating a marked rise in installed capacity. The total cumulative installed capacity is expected to reach 11.2TW by 2035.



Scope

The report focuses on renewable energy as a theme.

It provides an industry insight on how the power sector is experiencing huge growth in renewables.

The report delivers technology briefing on renewable energy.

The report covers technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends in renewable energy.

The report provides an overview on market size and growth forecasts in renewable energy.

An insight to Trump's impact on renewable energy and global tariff war.

The report covers mergers & acquisitions (M&As), venture financing deals and patent trends in renewable energy.

The report briefs on use cases of renewable energy in power utilities.

The report provides an overview on competitive position held by power utility companies in renewable energy.

Reasons to Buy

A comprehensive analysis on the growing market trend of renewable energy generation in power industry.

The report provides an overview of the leading players in renewable energy theme and where do they fit in the value chain.

A briefing on renewable energy sources and detailed analysis of renewable energy value chain.

Company profiles of leading adopters of renewable energy.

An outlook on major renewable energy projects across the globe.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power utilities in renewable energy theme.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Technology Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Signals



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecards



10. Glossary



11. Further Reading



12. Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Alliant Energy

Avangrid

China Huaneng Group

Duke Energy

EDF

Enel

Iberdrola

Orsted

NextEra Energy

RWE

SSE

Vattenfall

Xcel Energy

Canadian Solar

Enercon

First Solar

GE Vernova

Goldwind

Siemens Gamesa

Vestas

Windey Energy

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

Nordex Group

Suzlon

