Arts and Crafts Market Analysis, Business & Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 - Growing Influence of Social Media and Content Creators Throws the Spotlight on Crafting as a Lifestyle

The global market for Arts and Crafts was valued at US$67.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$102.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.







The growth in the arts and crafts market is being driven by a confluence of socio-cultural, economic, and technological factors that are reshaping how and why people engage in creative activities. One of the most influential drivers is the growing awareness of the mental health benefits associated with crafting activities like drawing, sewing, sculpting, and scrapbooking have been linked to reduced anxiety, enhanced focus, and improved emotional regulation. This recognition is leading therapists and educators to incorporate arts and crafts into wellness and developmental programs across age groups. Additionally, the rise of home-centric lifestyles, especially post-pandemic, has encouraged people to invest time in hobbies that bring joy and personal satisfaction within domestic spaces.

Economic drivers are also playing a role, as the gig economy and creator culture offer new revenue streams for artisans through platforms like Etsy, YouTube, and Patreon, making crafting both a passion and a profession. Educational reform is another catalyst, with schools reintroducing hands-on learning to cultivate creativity and problem-solving from an early age. Meanwhile, corporate brands are incorporating crafting into team-building and wellness initiatives, further validating its relevance beyond leisure.

Emerging markets, especially in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, are witnessing a surge in craft-based entrepreneurship, supported by local and international funding. Lastly, the integration of new materials and techniques such as digital illustration tools, biodegradable resins, and hybrid textile technologies is pushing the boundaries of what constitutes a craft. Together, these drivers underscore a vibrant, evolving market that thrives at the intersection of innovation, well-being, culture, and commerce.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Paper Crafts segment, which is expected to reach US$44.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Decorative Crafts segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $18.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.8% CAGR to reach $21.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Rising Popularity of DIY Culture Spurs Growth in the Arts and Crafts Market

Increasing Focus on Mental Wellness and Creative Expression Drives Consumer Engagement

Boom in E-commerce Platforms Expands Addressable Market for Independent and Niche Craft Brands

Growing Influence of Social Media and Content Creators Throws the Spotlight on Crafting as a Lifestyle

Advances in Crafting Tools and Materials Propel Innovation and Product Differentiation

Demand for Personalized and Handmade Gifts Strengthens Business Case for Artisan Goods

Increased Participation in Hobby-based Learning Generates Demand for Kits and Instructional Products

Here's How Educational Institutions Are Driving Growth Through Integrated Arts Programs

Wider Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials Sustains Growth Among Conscious Consumers

Cultural and Community-driven Craft Movements Unlock Opportunities for Localized Product Lines

Corporate Wellness and Team-building Activities Create Institutional Demand for Arts and Crafts

Global Exposure to Traditional Crafts Through Tourism and Online Marketplaces Spurs Appreciation and Sales

Challenges Around Counterfeit Products and Intellectual Property Rights Create Barriers for Original Creators

Shifting Consumer Lifestyles and Hybrid Work Trends Shape Demand for At-home Creative Engagement

