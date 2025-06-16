Trends Shaping the $8.4 Billion Nasal Corticosteroids Industry, 2025-2030: Expansion of OTC Accessibility Strengthens Business Case for Self-Administered Nasal Corticosteroids

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Corticosteroids - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nasal Corticosteroids was valued at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Nasal Corticosteroids market.







The growth in the nasal corticosteroids market is driven by rising allergy incidence, favorable safety profile for long-term use, and improvements in self-administered delivery formats. Greater acceptance among general practitioners and allergists, combined with regulatory support for OTC transitions, has made these drugs widely accessible. The rising burden of allergic airway diseases due to climate change, pollen seasons, and indoor pollution is further expanding the addressable market.



Therapeutic innovation is progressing toward combination therapies that include antihistamines, decongestants, or leukotriene antagonists for patients with multi-symptom or resistant profiles. Dual-acting intranasal sprays with anti-inflammatory and antihistaminic components are under development to simplify regimens. Research into nasal route delivery for CNS drugs and immunotherapies is also opening adjacent opportunities for corticosteroid-based platforms. With continued investment in formulation refinement and patient-centric device design, nasal corticosteroids will remain central to respiratory disease management strategies worldwide.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fluticasone Propionate segment, which is expected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Budesonide segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Nasal Corticosteroids Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Nasal Corticosteroids Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Nasal Corticosteroids Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AdvaCare Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Nasal Corticosteroids market report include:

AdvaCare Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GSK plc

Intersect ENT Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

OptiNose US, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmascience Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 469 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Nasal Corticosteroids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Incidence Propels Growth in Nasal Corticosteroid Utilization

Expansion of OTC Accessibility Strengthens Business Case for Self-Administered Nasal Corticosteroids

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis Drives Demand for Long-Term Corticosteroid Therapy

Introduction of Once-Daily Formulations Enhances Patient Compliance and Drives Adoption

Innovation in Micro-Dosing Delivery Systems Spurs Market Expansion in Pediatric and Geriatric Segments

Surge in Asthma-Linked Nasal Symptoms Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Nasal Corticosteroids

Growing Preference for Topical Over Systemic Therapies Accelerates Demand for Intranasal Formulations

Launch of Generic Fluticasone and Mometasone Variants Generates Competitive Pricing Opportunities

Rising Air Pollution Levels Amplify Demand for Anti-Inflammatory Nasal Treatments

Increased Emphasis on Symptom Management in ENT Care Supports Sustained Use of Nasal Corticosteroids

Proliferation of Digital Adherence Monitoring Tools Enhances Chronic Treatment Outcomes

Advancements in Propellant-Free Spray Technologies Strengthen Regulatory Compliance and Patient Safety

Expansion of Retail Pharmacies and E-Pharmacies Drives Distribution Efficiency

Rising Sensitization to Steroid-Related Side Effects Creates Need for Low-Potency Options

Regional Disparities in Treatment Access Create Gaps in Therapy Penetration

Integration of Nasal Corticosteroids in Multi-Modal Respiratory Treatment Regimens Spurs Market Expansion

Availability of Combination Formulations with Antihistamines Broadens Product Utility

Government Guidelines Recommending Early Intervention Propel Preventive Use Cases

Increased Demand for Preservative-Free Formulations Enhances Product Acceptability in Sensitive Populations

Growing Focus on Clinical Trial Outcomes and Real-World Evidence Validates Therapeutic Efficacy

Stringent Prescription-to-OTC Transition Regulations Pose Challenges for Market Entrants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otuia2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment