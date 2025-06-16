Microencapsulation Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Pharmaceutical Sector Drives Demand for Microencapsulation Technology

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulation Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global microencapsulation market, valued at US$16.626 billion in 2025, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.83%, reaching US$23.131 billion by 2030. Microencapsulation technology, which coats an active compound with an encapsulating agent, is pivotal across industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and food.

In the food industry, microencapsulation enhances product stability by reducing adverse aromas, volatility, and reactivity. In pharmaceuticals, it alters drug release, reduces the reactivity of core ingredients, enhances drug stability, and masks the taste and odor of certain drugs.

Leading market players include Glanbia plc, MIKROCAPS, Capsularis, Givaudan, Koehler Innovative Solutions, Prinova, Ronald T. Dodge Company, Encapsys, LLC, Calyxia, Balchem Corporation, INCAPTEK Sarl, and Innoleague Technologies.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharmaceutical sector is increasingly adopting microencapsulation for drug delivery systems, enhancing stability and allowing controlled release. Techniques such as the pan technique and in situ polymerization are prominent, with applications including sustained-release drugs like Aspirin.

The agriculture industry is driving market growth by using microencapsulation to safeguard compounds and enable controlled release of fertilizers and pesticides. North America: Demand in North America is growing due to the need to address drug incompatibilities and reduce toxicity. Microencapsulation aids in controlling drug release, thereby reducing prolonged side effects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: In-depth market insights covering key regions, focusing on consumer preferences, industry verticals, and sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand global strategic maneuvers for effective market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends shaping future developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Strategic insights to uncover new business streams in a dynamic environment.

Wide Audience: Cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Uses of Our Reports:

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis.

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions, including countries.

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Developments)

Microencapsulation Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Spray

Emulsion

Coating

Dripping

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Household and Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

