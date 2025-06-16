Smart Lighting Company Evaluation Report 2025, with Focus on Notable Players Signify, Acuity Brands, and Legrand

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Lighting Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Smart Lighting Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 10 companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The smart lighting market is segmented, based on offering, into hardware, software, and services, and based on communication technology into wired and wireless. Installation types include new installations and retrofit installations, while end-use applications encompass indoor and outdoor settings. Moreover, based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online sales and offline sales.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Smart Lighting Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Smart Lighting Market quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included communication technology (wired and wireless.) By End-use application (indoor and outdoor applications.) By Distribution Channel (online sales and offline sales.) By Offering type (hardware, software, and services) and INSTALLATION TYPE (new installations and retrofit installations.)



Key players operating in the Smart Lighting Market Signify Holding (Netherlands), Legrand (France), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Wipro Lighting (India), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (US), IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (Cree Lighting) (US), LEDVANCE GmbH (Germany), Savant Systems, Inc (US), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Dialight (UK), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and RAB Lighting Inc. (US), among others.



Signify Holding



Signify Holding holds a dominant position in the smart lighting industry, supported by its extensive portfolio of connected solutions. The company excels in IoT-enabled lighting technologies that offer advanced control, automation, and energy-efficient solutions across various applications. Signify's strategic focus on innovation and strong global presence enhances its company market share and product portfolio. By integrating AI and IoT, Signify continuously expands its capabilities, as demonstrated by the recent introduction of AI features in the Philips Hue line.



Acuity Brands, Inc.



Acuity Brands maintains a strong market position through a wide distribution network and a comprehensive product line that includes sensors, controls, and software. Its leadership is further reinforced by strategic expansions and product launches, meeting diverse residential and commercial lighting needs. Acuity's commitment to enhancing its product portfolio is evident in its proactive approach to smart lighting solutions.



Legrand



Legrand is a specialist in electrical and digital infrastructures, offering high-value products that promote sustainability and efficiency. The company leverages its expertise to develop innovative smart lighting solutions, expanding its company market share globally. Legrand's strategic expansions and product innovations align with evolving market demands, ensuring competitive company positioning within the smart lighting sector.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Smart City Initiatives Globally Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Edge Computing Technologies Establishment of Standard and Digital Protocols by Authorized Bodies Growing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-Integrated Smart Lighting Solutions Rising Adoption of Led Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Applications Increasing Incorporation of Data Analytics into Smart Lighting

Restraints Cybersecurity Concerns Associated with Internet-Connected Lighting Systems Difficulties Associated with Retrofitting of Traditional Lighting Infrastructure

Opportunities Development of Solar-Powered and Hybrid Smart Lighting Solutions Emerging Smart Office and Smart Retail Trends Rising Adoption of Human-Centric Lighting Solutions Growing Adoption of Power Over Ethernet (Poe)-based Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications Increasing Demand for Personalized Lighting Control Solutions

Challenges High Upfront Costs of Equipment and Accessories Interoperability and Compatibility Issues



Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations Restriction of Hazardous Substances and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach) United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, January 2021- January 2025

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Brand/Product Comparison

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

