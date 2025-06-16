TRADEMARK Promotes Greg Villeneuve to Executive Producer and Vice President of Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK , a global experiential marketing agency, is proud to announce the promotion of Greg Villeneuve to Executive Producer and Vice President of Operations. A key member of the Trademark team since 2016, Greg has played an instrumental role in producing some of the company’s most ambitious, design-forward events for industry-defining brands, including Adobe, Webflow, and Lucasfilm.

In his expanded role, Greg will oversee Trademark’s end-to-end production operations, driving excellence across project delivery, budget stewardship, resource planning, and operational systems. His leadership will continue to elevate TRADEMARK’s ability to execute world-class events that push creative boundaries while maintaining sound operations.

“Greg brings a rare mix of creative vision and operational rigor,” said Elle Chan, CEO of TRADEMARK. “He leads with clarity, calm, and deep trust from our clients and teams. This promotion reflects not only his outstanding contributions, but the impact he’s had in shaping the future of our company.”

Over nearly a decade with Trademark, Greg has led production for high-profile experiential events, bringing artistry and precision to complex brand environments. Behind the scenes, he has also spearheaded the evolution of Trademark’s internal systems, developing scalable workflows for budgeting, scheduling, and production tracking that have improved efficiency across the organization and ensured excellent results for TRADEMARK clients.

Greg holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He has demonstrated professional capabilities in event budgeting, high-end production, event and venue contracts, vendor management, and creative ideation and development.

With this promotion, Greg steps into a critical leadership role as TRADEMARK expands its capabilities and partnerships across experiential, virtual, and hybrid productions for leading brands across technology, gaming, biotech, travel, and entertainment.

Greg Villeneuve commented, “TRADEMARK is a unique force in the corporate events world that has developed its own brand of storytelling, audience engagement, and boundary-pushing production. I couldn’t be more excited about the work we do here, and the opportunity to explore new ways to bring client visions to life at every show.”

