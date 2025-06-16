Opportunities in the Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics Market: Revenues Forecast to Reach US$156.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Central Nervous System Therapeutics was valued at US$107 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$156.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Central Nervous System Therapeutics market.





The global CNS therapeutics market is growing due to increasing disease burden, heightened awareness of mental and neurological health, and the rapid advancement of therapeutic science. Unmet needs across multiple CNS indications, combined with demographic pressures and healthcare digitization, are generating sustained demand for both novel and reformulated therapies. Public and private sector investments in neuroscience research, along with regulatory support for orphan drug development and accelerated pathways, are further incentivizing innovation.



Pharmaceutical companies are expanding pipelines through acquisitions, collaborations, and AI-enabled drug discovery platforms focused on CNS targets. At the same time, patient advocacy, digital care models, and personalized treatment paradigms are shifting the industry toward more holistic, outcomes-driven approaches. As complexity in CNS care deepens and precision treatment becomes more attainable, a defining question shapes the market's future: Can CNS therapeutics continue to evolve through biomarker-guided innovation, cross-disciplinary care models, and scalable delivery platforms while addressing the dual challenge of clinical uncertainty and global accessibility?



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Analgesics segment, which is expected to reach US$46.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.6%. The Anti-Cholinergic Agents segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $29.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $32.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Central Nervous System Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Alzheimers, Parkinsons, and Epilepsy Fuels Demand for CNS Drug Innovation

Biologics, Gene Therapies, and Small Molecules Converge in Development Pipelines for CNS Disorders

Cross-BBB Delivery Technologies and Neurotargeted Carriers Address Long-Standing Bioavailability Barriers

Psychiatric Disorders Like Depression and Bipolar Drive Growth in Multimodal CNS Treatment Strategies

Digital Therapeutics and CNS Drug Monitoring Tools Expand Clinical Management Capabilities

Patient-Centered Outcome Measures Gain Priority in CNS Trial Designs and Payer Decisions

High Unmet Need in Rare Neurological Conditions Spurs Orphan Drug Development Activity

Aging Demographics and Lifestyle Shifts Expand CNS Therapeutic Demand Across Regions

