New Toll Brothers Stonegate Court Model Home Opens in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model home at Stonegate Court, an exclusive new gated community featuring just 22 expansive single-story homes on 15,000+ square foot home sites in Gilbert, Arizona. The stunning Markham model home showcases beautiful farmhouse architecture with fresh modern organic interior design and an incredible resort-style backyard. The Toll Brothers model home grand opening event at Stonegate Court will be held on Saturday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4229 S. Quinn Ave. in Gilbert.

“The newly opened Markham model home exemplifies the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Stonegate Court, providing home shoppers with a first-hand look at the sophisticated features and finishes that define Toll Brothers homes,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.





Quietly tucked between a handful of well-established neighborhoods, Stonegate Court’s enclave-like setting offers homebuyers an ideal blend of sophisticated living and modern convenience. The community features three, single-level floor plans ranging from 3,466 to 4,126+ square-feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages, with a wide array of personalization options including private multi-generational living suites, expansive multi-slide doors, courtyards, wine rooms, exterior fireplaces, and more. Homes are priced starting at $1.38 million.

The intimate setting of the community provides a serene escape for residents, while being ideally located within the desirable Higley Unified School District and near major commuter routes and premier shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Stonegate Court or other Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit Stonegate Court.com .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

