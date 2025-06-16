Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,416 Ageas shares in the period from 09-06-2025 until 13-06-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 09-06-2025 4,295 251,410 58.54 58.15 59.00 10-06-2025 5,732 330,032 57.58 56.90 58.65 11-06-2025 15,365 879,422 57.24 57.05 57.50 12-06-2025 16,591 939,725 56.64 56.35 57.00 13-06-2025 14,433 814,417 56.43 56.30 56.60 Total 56,416 3,215,006 56.99 56.30 59.00

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,410,566 shares for a total amount of EUR 171,420,207. This corresponds to 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

