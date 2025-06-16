Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,416 Ageas shares in the period from 09-06-2025 until 13-06-2025.
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|09-06-2025
|4,295
|251,410
|58.54
|58.15
|59.00
|10-06-2025
|5,732
|330,032
|57.58
|56.90
|58.65
|11-06-2025
|15,365
|879,422
|57.24
|57.05
|57.50
|12-06-2025
|16,591
|939,725
|56.64
|56.35
|57.00
|13-06-2025
|14,433
|814,417
|56.43
|56.30
|56.60
|Total
|56,416
|3,215,006
|56.99
|56.30
|59.00
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,410,566 shares for a total amount of EUR 171,420,207. This corresponds to 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
