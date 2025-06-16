Animal Alliance of Canada Urges an Immediate Suspension of Manitoba’s Spring Bear Hunt in Response to Rampant Wildfires

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National animal protection organization Animal Alliance of Canada is calling on the government of Manitoba to order an immediate suspension of the current black bear hunt in light of continuing active wildfires.

At least 21 fires, including eight deemed to be out of control and scattered throughout the three hunting zones, are currently burning in the province. A province-wide state of emergency was declared on May 28.

While 21,000 residents have been evacuated and travelers asked to reconsider non-essential travel to free up hotel rooms for these evacuees, the province continues to allow foreign hunters in. The fire hazard presented by these hunters’ guns and all-terrain vehicles present unnecessary additional risks for new fires.

Black bears are the only large mammal species allowed to be hunted in the spring while cubs are reliant on their mothers for food and protection. As bears hide their cubs in trees before foraging and because their fur is too thick to be able to see if they are lactating, even bear biologists cannot reliably identify the sex of a bear. As a result, every spring, female bears are killed, leaving orphaned cubs, most of whom perish by starvation, dehydration or predation.

A newly released report commissioned by the Animal Alliance of Canada Fund, which draws upon published studies as well as the Manitoba government’s own data from seasonal bear hunts, indicates that in 2023 (the most recent year for which data is available) as many as 224 cubs were left orphaned by the spring bear hunt.

In addition, black bears are the only mammal species allowed to be baited for hunting. During the spring hunt, hungry black bears newly awakened from hibernation and restricted by limited food sources are drawn into established bait stations loaded with meat and sugary foods, where hunters wait for them. These stations, which are permitted just beyond 200 metres of a dwelling or 500 metres from a cottage subdivision or campground, may cause bears to become acclimated to finding human foods in close proximity to people. The allowance of such bait stations contradicts government instruction and legislation discouraging members of the public from feeding bears.

This year, these issues are compounded by the devastating forest fires and resulting habitat loss, altered food availability, and increased potential encounters with humans as the bears are forced to move into new territories.

“We are urging the government to order an immediate suspension of the hunt,” said Lia Laskaris, Chief Executive Officer of the Animal Alliance of Canada. “We are further calling for a moratorium on the spring bear hunt until a full survey and assessment of the damage can be conducted,” added Laskaris.

Bianca Del Bois

Director, Communications

Animal Alliance of Canada

bianca@animalalliance.ca

416-462-9541 ext. 28